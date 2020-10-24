“A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
* * *
Those words in the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution protecting Americans’ rights to bear arms were passed by Congress in 1789 and ratified two years later as part of the Bill of Rights.
It means that for almost 230 years, the Second Amendment has been the law of the land. That should continue unabated.
Firearm sales traditionally increase during presidential election years, fueled by fears among gun owners that the next president could seek to restrict their rights. This year has seen previously unheard-of numbers as one crisis after another has emerged: the coronavirus, demonstrations over racial inequality and police brutality, as well as deep political divisions among Americans.
When it comes to personal security concerns, Americans buy firearms - including many who have never before done so.
Nearly 5 million Americans purchased a firearm for the first time in 2020, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation, which is the trade association for the firearm industry. Firearm retailers reported that 40% of sales were conducted to purchasers who had never previously owned a firearm.
For instance, on March 13, President Donald Trump declared a national emergency concerning the COVID-19 outbreak. Over the next 12 days (including that day) — according to the Brookings Institution, a nonprofit public policy organization based in Washington, D.C. — firearm sales surged. They jumped to more than 120,000 per day, and peaked at 176,000. More than 700,000 additional firearms were sold in March alone.
In the words of conservative columnist Victor Davis Hanson, a “man’s home” is now becoming his armed castle.
The Brookings Institution estimated that 3 million more firearms were sold since March than would have ordinarily been sold during the spring and summer months. Half of that came in June alone.
The words of Ronald Reagan have been featured here several times lately.
“It’s a nasty truth, but those who seek to inflict harm are not fazed by gun control laws. I happen to know this from personal experience,” Mr. Reagan said in reference to the assassination attempt against him in 1981. “... Guns don’t make criminals. Hard-core criminals use guns. And locking them up, the hard-core criminals up, and throwing away the key is the best gun control law we could ever have.”
With more firearms in circulation — especially among those who have violent or illegal intentions — it’s more important than ever to allow citizens to be able to protect themselves. Which makes it equally important to support candidates for election who are steadfast supporters of Second Amendment rights.