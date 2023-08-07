Many firms — small and large alike — are worthy of consideration for Norfolk Area Business Hall of Fame
There’s still time — plenty of it, in fact — for Norfolk and area residents to submit a nomination for the 2023 Norfolk Area Business Hall of Fame.
The recognition program was created in 2017 with the partnership help of First National Bank of Omaha in Norfolk (FNBO) as a way to recognize Norfolk and area businesses deserving of recognition for their longevity, their commitment to their employees and their involvement in civic and charitable affairs.
Consider the impressive list of firms that already have been honored:
In 2017, the inaugural inductees were Appeara of Norfolk and Husker Ag of Plainview. The following year, Lou’s Thrifty Way of Norfolk and Bluebird Nursery of Clarkson were inducted. The 2019 inductees were Norfolk Iron & Metal of Norfolk and Blackburn Manufacturing of Neligh, followed by Dinkel Implement of Norfolk and Farmers Pride of Battle Creek in 2020. The 2021 inductees were Norfolk Specialties of Norfolk and Shamrock Nursery of O’Neill. Last year’s inductees were Authier Miller Pape Eyecare Center and Jerry’s Hilltop of Randolph.
What strikes us about that list is its diversity. There are large employers included along with much smaller firms. The honorees range from industrial and manufacturing in nature to those that are more service oriented. The honorees produce everything from flowers and steel products to ethanol and delicious meals.
We’d be remiss in not also pointing out that the Norfolk Area Business Hall of Fame also recognizes emerging businesses — firms that have been in existence for five years or less. This award is designed to provide encouragement to young business owners or new firms as they go about making their mark in the Norfolk area.
It’s also an impressive list of honorees: Mama’s and Nana’s Cafe in Neligh in 2017, Real Estate Solutions Team of Norfolk in 2018, Johnnie Byrd Brewing Co. of Wayne in 2019, Real Living Advantage Real Estate of Norfolk in 2020, Right At Home in 2021, and District Table & Tap of Norfolk last year.
The deadline is fast approaching — Saturday, Aug. 12. But the nice thing is that it’s easy to submit a nomination. The information requested is not extensive.
The forms for both the hall of fame and the “emerging business” award are available at the Daily News, at FNBO in Norfolk, as well as online here. Nominations may be mailed or dropped off at the Daily News or FNBO in Norfolk, and they also may be emailed to halloffame@norfolkdailynews.com.
So, on everyone’s list of things to accomplish this week, make sure to add submitting a nomination for the Norfolk Area Business Hall of Fame. There are so many small and large businesses alike that are deserving of the recognition.