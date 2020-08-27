When it comes to COVID-19 and opening up the economy, an article in MIT Technology Review earlier this month might offer some encouragement.
“The large number of people already infected with the coronavirus in the U.S. has begun to act as a brake on the spread of the disease in hard-hit states.”
That’s how the article begins, going on to explain that millions of residents have been infected by the virus already. That means that the pool of susceptible individuals has been depleted in many areas. After infection, it’s believed, people become immune and don’t transmit the virus. This slows the pandemic down, according to the MIT Technology Review.
Nevertheless, caution is urged. Trevor Bedford, a pandemic analyst at the University of Washington, said, “This level of immunity is not compatible with a full return to societal behavior as existed before the pandemic.”
So, what if a vaccine is discovered? Unfortunately, it still might not be enough to open the economy fully, at least according to some experts.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, said that when a vaccine is released, it doesn’t mean life will automatically return to normal.
“You must never abandon the public health approach. You’ve got to think of the vaccine as a tool to be able to get a pandemic to no longer be a pandemic, but to be something that’s well controlled,” he told the Brown Daily Herald, the student newspaper of the Rhode Island university.
No vaccine is 100% effective — the common flu vaccine was only 46% effective in preventing the flu during the 2019-20 flu season, according to the Brown student newspaper.
For COVID-19, Fauci said, “I believe we’ll get an effective vaccine. But we don’t know if it’s going to be 50%, or 60%. Hopefully, I’d like to see 75% or more, but the chance of it being 98% effective is not great.”
That means many experts are calling for at least a partial shutdown of the economy. Part of the reason is that nobody knows for sure when the vaccine will be developed, how effective it will be and the extent to which acquired immunity is slowing the rate of transmission.
We would like to think that both the rate of infections and herd immunity, coupled with social distancing and masks indoors — especially when social distancing isn’t possible — are all contributing to the slowdown in rates of infection.
Until then, let’s examine the data and have a healthy discussion. All experts — science, medical, mental health, economic — should be included with transparency. We need truth so the public is assured the best decisions are made — not decisions just based on fear.