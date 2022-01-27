Science just isn’t what it used to be

Right there in public, “I AM SCIENCE,” he proclaimed (with a straight face) — thereby proving himself totally disconnected from rational thought. In truth, Anthony Fauci is no more science than is Foghorn Leghorn a bonafied rooster!
Indeed, Anthony Fauci, too, is a cartoon, a comic strip, a visual satire of a current phenomenon —corrupted by the power of position and seduced by the TV camera and enabling media toadies.
In other words, he is irony, derision and folly serving to propagate false (virus) propaganda.
He personifies little of which he speaks —pompously flaunting his newfound celebrity far too much to be an effective farce — er, force for fighting the pandemic. His contradictory double talk fails to camouflage the partisanship prompting the declaration that any criticism of him is equivalent to attacking science itself, which is patently ridiculous.
Science, after all, is fact! It’s not “consensus” (as in the climate change asininity)! It’s not a matter of opinion! It never has been! Science is gravity, for example (try jumping in the air and staying there without coming down). Science is motion, which is why you leave space between you and the car ahead (bodies in motion tend to stay in motion) and why you can yank the cloth from the table without disturbing the dishes (bodies at rest tend to stay at rest).
Science fiction, of course, is something entirely different. Assuming that my teacher (going back decades) at rural Bison High School was correct, Sci-Fi is when imaginative possibilities can be used in the PLOT (synonym for scheme, intrigue, trickery, machination, etc.), which explains precisely the Democrat and national mainstream media playbook in process. Anthony Fauci is merely a means to an end — albeit a willing participant.
After all, it’s largely his recommendation (unsupported by actual science) upon which the mandates and lockdowns are based — cruelly subjecting workers (pilots, nurses, cops, military personnel, teachers, waiters, etc.) along with students and parents (thus the skyrocketing suicide rate — especially among teenage girls — and the escalating domestic abuse statistics on the home front) to hazardous medical intervention.
Mask mindlessness, for instance, poses its own health risks a la Dr. Sam White, who testified that “non-grade clinical masks do absolutely nothing to protect anyone. There is a plentiful supply of scientific evidence to show significant harm ... especially concerning the neurodevelopment of children.”
Naturally, masks quickly become contaminated with bacteria, viruses, and germs; hence, kids re-inhaling CO2 waste gas is bad.
Which shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone who knows anything about science. Moreover, because vaccination doesn’t prevent either infection or transmission, unjustified vaccine mandates are also anti-science — clearly demonstrating a lack of respect for natural immunity. Psychological coercion (and job loss as a potential consequence) is detrimental to mental health. And, it runs contrary to basic human (constitutional) rights.
But, here’s the clincher regarding Anthony Fauci’s deceit. His failure to own up to his role in giving grants (American taxpayer billions included) to the Wuhan Institute of Virology — engaged in conducting dangerous gain-of-function research (on bat viruses?) — has contributed to a crisis of confidence in our public health and our trust in medical lore.
In essence, his duplicity amounts to nothing short of a political poisoning of science.
Clearly, the Biden administration’s lust for power and control has put all of us at grave risk in ways apart from Fauci’s falsity. Still, there’s a sage cliche (perhaps you’ve heard of it) thusly noted: “Birds of a feather flock together,” which explains the Fauci-Biden coupling and their ridiculous pseudo science lampoon.
They’re “more mixed up than a feather in a whirlwind,” (to reiterate a pithy saying from the gravelly voiced Foghorn Leghorn).