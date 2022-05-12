Westside school district in Omaha is adding off-duty police officers at the middle school for the rest of the year in an effort to crack down on fighting.
“We’ve had a couple of physical altercations at our middle school. Nobody has been hurt, nothing that was very serious, but anytime something like that happens, it’s a distraction,” Brandi Paul, Westside Community Schools director of communications, told The Associated Press.
In April, the Omaha World-Herald highlighted issues facing students. “At schools across the district, some students show up to school but never attend a class; hallways and bathrooms smell like marijuana as the smoke sets off fire alarms; and teachers have been injured while breaking up fights between students,” according to nine students and nine current and former OPS staff members that the newspaper spoke to for the story.
The Omaha school board issued a statement: “Young people across our community, like adults, have endured three disrupted and traumatic years. One can see this in every aspect of daily life, from schools to work and communities at large — and one can see it across our country. Our district has shared several times that addressing these disruptions will take time — and that we have immediate and long-term interventions in place.”
It’s not just an Omaha problem. Speak to other school districts in Nebraska and beyond, and there are teachers who will tell of increased violence and mental health issues — if the teachers are allowed to speak to the media on the record.
The Associated Press recently reported about issues in California. Since the pandemic started, experts have warned of a mental health crisis facing children. Schools report increased childhood depression, anxiety, panic attacks, eating disorders, fights and thoughts of suicide at alarming levels.
“Returning to school after months of isolation intensified the anxiety for some children. Teachers say students have greater difficulty focusing, concentrating and sitting still, and many need to relearn how to socialize and resolve conflicts face-to-face after prolonged immersion in screens,” according to The Associated Press.
It’s little wonder. Some adults who expected to pick up at work where they left off before the COVID-19 pandemic also found going back to the office difficult. Now, they want to stay home. Educators also said they also see a concerning increase in apathy — about grades, how students treat each other and themselves — and a lot less empathy.
We know health experts and Dr. Anthony Fauci, who was the chief medical adviser to both President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden, warned against group gatherings to stop the spread. Nevertheless, before any future isolations are considered, it is important to look at the mental impact and long-term damage that could take place.