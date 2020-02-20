School seeks taxpayers’ money only

School bond issues are common, of course, although the $190 million variety up for vote in Rapid City, South Dakota, may be atypical.The amount alone is sufficient to gain attention—not to mention the controversial provision giving the board the authority to raiset axes going forward if and when the levy fails to cover (interest on) the debt (no public participation needed).
Which is the main sticking point evidenced in the mytwocents@therapidcityjournal.comwebsite. Capital outlay funds set aside from years past? The need to tear down and rebuild three elementary complexes simultaneously? The absence of specifications regarding potential construction projects (hence the”blank check”objection)?
Yup, those and other questions have surfaced.
And while legitimate, none attend to my own submission, as follows: “my concern has less to do with a tax increase than with what youngsters are being taught: To love their country? To respect the sanctity of life?
To uphold the Constitution and the Bill of Rights? To embrace the dignity of work and personal responsibility?” (Odds that it will merit website inclusion are slim.)
Seriously, societal benefits (learning outcomes) derived from taxpayer expenditures should be representative of the commitment to same. Unfortunately, politics has corrupted the education process to the point of absurdity; witness recent statistics proving that student performance lags significantly behind that in other industrialized nations (Korea, Japan, Canada).
Indeed, what of history, economics, math, science, English and geography? Are youngsters gaining proficiency in reading and writing — vital building blocks to dutiful citizenship? Are kids learning civics, the philosophical framework of a constitutional republic, and patriotism? Well, not so much—due in part to curriculums beseiged by offering sowing to acontradictory liberalideology.
Consider, elementary schools in Raleigh, North Carolina, have started teaching the dogma of white privilege to 6-year-olds. California kids as young as kindergarten are to be taught the joys of the LGBTQ community and their contribution to society (ditto Illinois). Planned Parenthood’s tie to sexeducation curricula demands? The unchecked impact from social media meddling? Sadly, yes!
And then there’s this: The doubtable theory of climate change is being imposed on kids in public schools across America—culminating in a radical “gree nagenda” where students “are being trained to watch how their parents behave and to correct them when they are being environmentally unfriendly” (recall the Greta Thunber grant at the United Nations assembly).
Moreover, many millennials (nearly 4 in 10 according to polls) believe in socialism. Translation? They assume a right to whatever you have earned. How is such mad fooolishness even possible —absent dubious participation by colleges and universities? (It isn’t!) Not far removed is the NEA, which advocates turning kids into global students (implying UN oversight).
Lest we forget, much has been made of “common core” and its concomitant mandateserving”to stifle independent thought and intellectual development.” (And the PTA, you ask?)
Truly, is it any wonder that the “Make America Great Again” agenda has found favor among the general population. .. and that folks confronted with bond issues may have a bone to pick, so to speak, with how malleable minds are being molded?