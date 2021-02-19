The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released its long-awaited road map for getting students back to classrooms amid the lingering COVID-19 pandemic.

That road map should highlight Northeast and North Central Nebraska, where school districts have set an example of how to safely open schools — and keep them open — during a pandemic.

Many of the region’s schools opened as scheduled last fall and have only had minor hiccups since. In Norfolk, for instance, Lincoln Elementary School closed temporarily after staff members were required to quarantine. While a few sporting events have been canceled because of COVID-19 cases, the majority of games have taken place — including the state wrestling tournament going on now in Omaha.

Overall, schools around the region have shown that in-person schooling can resume safely with masks, social distancing and other strategies — which is exactly what the CDC now recommends, while also saying that vaccination of teachers, while important, is not a prerequisite for reopening. Many schools have taken other steps as well, including acrylic barriers between students’ desks.

Recommended measures include hand washing, disinfection of school facilities, diagnostic testing and contact tracing to find new infections and separate infected individuals from others in a school. It’s also more emphatic than past guidance on the need to wear masks in school.

“We know that most clusters in the school setting have occurred when there are breaches in mask wearing,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC’s director.

Those measures generally have been in place in Norfolk and across the region since last fall. In Norfolk, masks initially were optional to begin the school year. Soon after classes began, school board members reversed course and required all students to wear masks. In addition, students have their temperature checked before entering school buildings. For this semester, Norfolk also has offered a remote learning alternative.

There’s wide agreement that learning in the classroom is more effective and that students can face isolation and learning setbacks at home. But there’s disagreement in other parts of the country on whether schools have done enough to reopen.

With government officials estimating that about 60% of K-12 schools right now have some form of in-person learning going on, the new information “affirms what many of us, including students and parents, have known for months: It is critical for schools to open as safely and as soon as possible,” said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Here, thanks to school administrators, teachers and staff around the region, that’s already been happening for six months.

Tags

In other news

Unreliable wind energy — Jay Meier

PIERCE — In light of the recent rolling power outages, I find it ironic that rural Nebraska faced the first and continued outages, while Norfolk had very minimal outages. On Feb 19, 2020, the Norfolk Daily News quoted mayor and director of New Power Nebraska (a company that promotes the deve…

Why do we import beef? — LaNell Kumm

WAUSA — I came across some information from R-Calf (Ranchers-Cattlemen Action Legal Foundation) and I have permission to use it. I am passionate about the cattle industry and believe that not enough people are aware of the situation.

Debate usually a good thing

Debate usually a good thing

Isn’t it interesting how certain things can stick in one’s mind still so clear that details remain forever etched in a person’s main memory bank — John Glenn’s launch into space on Feb. 20, 1962; JFK’s assassination on Nov. 22, 1963; Neil Armstrong’s setting foot on the moon on July 21, 1969…

Cold weather, pandemic will make 2021 tournament one to remember

Cold weather, pandemic will make 2021 tournament one to remember

The Norfolk Family YMCA is a showcase for the community, which includes the new field house, new gyms and other aspects of the $13.7 million expansion and renovation. Last weekend’s annual youth basketball tournament is one of many events where the new facilities are put to extensive use.

Disliked cartoon — Steve Warner

NORFOLK — This is the worst I have ever seen in the Norfolk Daily News (political cartoon, Feb. 6). The use of that symbol (hammer and sickle) on one of our political parties is just not right.

Small positive steps build hope

Small positive steps build hope

When faced with a crisis, our physiological response is to fight or flee. This is the automatic response because for millions of years, it gave us a better chance of living until tomorrow. If faced with a mortal enemy, that is the best response. But rarely are we faced with a mortal enemy th…