Anytime the topic of whether critical race theory is being taught in the nation’s schools or universities, the discussion often can be characterized this way: Political conservatives express concern about their fears that critical race theory is, indeed, being taught even though the term itself may not be used.
Meanwhile, many political liberals dismiss those concerns as incorrect or even outlandish.
So, what are we to make of the recent acknowledgment by Nicole Vita, community district superintendent of the Detroit Public Schools, that the Michigan schools are “deeply using critical race theory?”
Critical race theory is a body of work that teaches that racism is “systemic” in America. Ms. Vita argues that critical race theory will help Michigan students and that it would be beneficial if the students should understand systemic racism.
Yet many political conservatives argue that this type of curriculum encourages divisiveness rather than promoting American values.
Mike Gonzales, a senior fellow with the Heritage Foundation thinktank, said Ms. Vita’s acknowledgment should be a major red flag. “Schools need to return to teaching the values that America was founded upon, such as the fundamental principle that all men are created equal, which is the opposite of critical race theory.”
Ms. Vita’s statements aren’t the only development relating to critical race theory that has taken place in Michigan. Pamela Ugh, the vice president of the Michigan State Board of Education, has been a leading opponent of a proposed legislative bill that would strip 5% of school funding if a school is found to teach derivatives of critical race theory.
At the same time, though, she maintains that critical race theory isn’t being taught in Michigan schools.
In comments to state legislators, “I go further to call on this body and your colleagues to embrace critical race theory as a framework for you to better understand educational inequality and structural racism so as to find solutions that lead to justice for all who live, work, learn and play in Michigan.”
In addition, a top aide to U.S. Rep. Elise Stolen, a Michigan Democrat, is a member of a diversity council that lobbies for teaching critical race theory within local schools in that state.
All of this, of course, is in Michigan. Similar public comments have not been made in Nebraska, but critical race theory nonetheless remains a highly debated topic across the nation.
Our concern is whether the Michigan comments foreshadow what might actually be happening elsewhere in the nation, despite many assurances that critical race theory isn’t being taught.