In his interview for the vacant spot on the Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education, Jake Claussen told board members that he couldn’t think of “a more important volunteer position in this community.”
That was reflected by the quality of the four candidates seeking the open position that was vacated upon Patti Gubbels’ election to the state board of education. In addition to Claussen, the seat attracted the interest of Arnie Robinson, former board member and president of Norfolk Iron & Metal; Brent Frey, co-owner of Window World in Norfolk; and Cassandra Oestreich, general manager of Raising Canes in Norfolk.
Each candidate garnered initial support from at least one board member in the first few rounds of voting. If no candidate received the required votes after five rounds of voting, the decision would have to advance to a special election. So, Frey took his name out of the running “to make it a little easier,” he said.
That’s an admirable move that paved the way for a 4-1 vote for Claussen to officially join the school board next month.
While it’s been seven years since she was appointed to the school board, Tammy Day still remembers the awkwardness of going before her future colleagues in a job interview of sorts.
Day was appointed to serve the remainder of Julee Pfeil’s term on the board and, like Claussen, she was among a pool with three other candidates. Afterward, she said, “It was interesting. I had never been a part of anything like that.”
This week, the words she used to describe the interview were “very weird and awkward, especially to sit in the audience and hear people talk about you.”
But both now and then, Day views the process as good for the district and the community.
We share that view, especially because we were introduced to a new crop of leaders, and we look forward to seeing the vision they have for both the school district and the community — regardless of whether they are on the board.
Interestingly enough, Gubbels was in their shoes seven years ago as board members chose Day to fill a vacancy. Months later, she ran and won a spot on the board.
So our hope is that Robinson, Frey and Oestreich continue to find areas where they can pitch in and serve. And for the current members, Claussen stated it well.
“There is a tremendous amount of work that goes into it. But the reward, results and outcomes are so beneficial to so many — I think what you’re doing is worth it.”