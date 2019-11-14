Sasse’s sincerity questioned

Not that either of us regrets the decision to relocate back to our South Dakota roots (it seemed like a good idea given our age and the fact of so many close friends with whom we enjoy reliving treasured memories) in the beautiful Black Hills, but had we remained in Valentine, I would be seriously undertaking a senatorial run opposite Nebraska’s junior senator Ben Sasse.
Indeed, my sense is that unseating the controversial lawmaker, whose public discourse appears curiously marked by conflicting views, would not be a difficult task given the record.
Lest we forget, he awakens every day "wondering why he is a Republican" (his words of warning?), which calls into question his honesty on the stump during the campaign back in 2014. Who is the real Ben Sasse?
Consider, the economy is booming, unemployment figures for blacks and Hispanics and women are the lowest ever, millions of new jobs have been created, food stamp rolls have dwindled, wages are on the rise, military shortcomings have been repaired, taxes have been cut, veterans have health choices, two Supreme Court justices have been seated, retirement savings are up, among other things.
And yet the uncharitable senator is loath to credit the administration for a host of substantial accomplishments. Not unlike the childishly vindictive and tantrum prone Mitt Romney (he lost, Trump won), Mr. Sasse likewise appears incapable of restraining his palpable hatred toward the president. Ergo, everything the congressional misfits say or do demands consideration within that context — regardless of its subsequent impact . . .
Which prompts a logical question. Given appearances to date, is it likely that the two visible RINOs (Republicans In Name Only) are complicit parties to a manufactured coup attempting to unseat a duly elected president and overturn the will of 63 million patriotic Americans who voted for him? Sadly, we’re at the point of casting suspicion on motivation — albeit necessarily so because of the dire consequences involved.
But, here’s an important piece of my concern. Will Mr. Sasse prove to be a Ben Nelson clone (remember the erstwhile senator’s embarrassing 11th hour vote that effectively ushered in the Obamacare subterfuge) who will likewise succumb to a selfish motive at a critical moment in the nation’s history? Trust is running in extremely short supply these days, which explains the need for a more principled voice.
My qualifications (were I still officially a resident)? Well, judging by 99 percent of feedback (come my way at least) to hundreds of columns penned by me and published by what many assume to be Nebraska’s best newspaper (no poll, just a hunch based on the demonstrated commitment to fair and thorough reporting), my views seem to be in line with the vast majority of proud Cornhusker faithful (which includes me, happily).
Anyway, my hope is that we’ll have a candidate whose loyalty not only to Nebraskans but also to Americans in general represents a timely return to constitutional fundamentals in contrast to today’s duplicitous, subversive example. A consistent voice supporting the president’s positive agenda for the country would be a welcome change.