Sasse deserves another term representing state in U.S. Senate

Six years ago in this space, we lauded Ben Sasse as “a fresh face for Nebraskans in the political realm. He is articulate and intelligent. His family is a priority for him. His stances on political issues — from Obamacare and the federal debt to national security and taxation — are in alignment with those held by many Nebraska residents.”
In our mind, that hasn’t changed.
During his first term, Sen. Sasse has served on the Senate Judiciary Committee and been an influential voice in confirming two U.S. Supreme Court nominees — with a third on tap in the next few weeks.
His voting record has been solidly conservative, including on bills against abortion and in support of the Second Amendment’s right to bear arms.
In a Senate that will have new faces, Nebraskans need an experienced conservative voice. Sen. Sasse offers that voice — even if he’s sometimes critical of President Donald Trump’s trade wars, his friendliness toward Russian leader Vladimir Putin and his tendency to push the limits of presidential power. We shouldn’t expect him to see eye to eye with the president on every issue, but there are times when we believe the Plainview native should focus more on his constituents and less on trying to make an impression on Twitter or national political talk shows.
Sen. Sasse campaigned for his Senate seat six years ago with a goal “to wreck Obamacare and replace it with something that is actually workable, that actually benefits our neighbors.”
That was and still is a laudable goal, but former President Barack Obama’s signature health care law remains mostly in place, with Republicans unable to dismantle it. Sen. Sasse also has written books lamenting the decline of civility and touting the virtues of self-reliance, which hasn’t gone unnoticed by his Democratic opponent, Chris Janicek.
For his part, Mr. Janicek has faced relentless pressure within his own party after he admitted to sending sexually offensive text messages about a campaign employee. That has led to division within the state party, with Omaha activist and professor Preston Love Jr. being pushed as a write-in candidate.
For those wanting a “fresh face” in Washington, D.C., consider that many Senate stalwarts have been in office for multiple terms. Fifteen senators have served more than 20 years, with Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont at 45 years, Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa at 39 and Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell at 35.
To put that into perspective, Nebraska’s longest-serving U.S. senator was Carl Curtis, whose 24 years in office ended in 1979. It’s been 23 years since Nebraska had more than a two-term senator — with James Exon being the last.
From our perspective, Sen. Sasse deserves more time in Washington.
* * *
Coming Tuesday: Northeast and North Central Nebraskans will be casting ballots for seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.