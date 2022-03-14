Considering Russia’s attack on the sovereign nation of Ukraine, the United States and allies continue to offer assistance to the Ukrainian government and impose sanctions on Russia in hopes that Russian President Vladimir Putin will back down.

The focus is squarely on Putin, and there are many in the U.S. and around the world who would like to see him be forced out of office and power.

Count James Hutton, a former assistant secretary at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and a retired colonel in the U.S. Army, as among those.

It’s his opinion the actions of the U.S. and allies must so thoroughly complicate Putin’s and Russia’s existence that they cause Russian citizens to act.

“Despite his tight grip on power, the Russian people have access to information, and they almost certainly are not buying his almost crazed rationale for the invasion. Some are already taking to the streets,” Mr. Hutton recently wrote. “Many Russians have family relations and friends in Ukraine. They understand Ukraine represented no threat to Mother Russia. There is no great cause to support. This is strictly a Putin affair.”

One of the most harmful measures has been banning select Russian banks from the SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication) system, which, in effect, cripples them because they can no longer participate in the single standardized communication system. The U.S. also has refused to import Russian oil.

Additional measures also could include banning Russian ships from international ports; sending almost all diplomats home from as many nations as President Joe Biden can influence; banning Russia from international sports (some of which already has happened); going after the property and bank accounts of more Russian oligarchs; banning rail service from and to Russia; banning named individuals from international travel; and issuing sanctions on any nation that tries to get around the sanctions.

Make no mistake: Measures like that will be felt in the United States, too, in terms of higher oil prices (which we’ve already seen) and many other ways.

But Mr. Hutton argues that will be the only way to impact Russians to the point that they may force Putin’s removal from office.

“All measures must have an adverse effect on Putin himself. He makes all the decisions. He is the one. The Russian people will have to decide whether they want to send their sons to die in a country where the citizens are not real enemies. Russians likely already know that Ukraine has never posed a threat to their country and never will,” he wrote.

At some point, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine will end. Will it also mean the end of Putin’s reign as Russia’s leader?

Tags

In other news

Time to open drilling floodgates

Time to open drilling floodgates

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine dragged on, gas prices in America soared to their highest levels, increasing over 57 cents in just one month. In parts of the United States, gas at the pump costs in excess of $7 per gallon.

Awareness encouraged — Melissa Thies

NORFOLK — “A ship is always safe at short but that’s not what it was built for,” according to Albert Einstein. In life we travel our own charted course, but there are those that travel a different path and may need direction from time to time. Let us all remember that March is Developmental …

When it comes to sending troops, Americans are less enthusiastic

When it comes to sending troops, Americans are less enthusiastic

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has brought to the forefront a debate about the Republican Party’s fundamental beliefs on foreign policy. Have Republicans rejected the tradition of conservative internationalism espoused by Presidents Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush in favor o…

Inflation and stock market declines are putting the squeeze on retirees

Inflation and stock market declines are putting the squeeze on retirees

From the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. stock market, which has been “stumbling since the beginning of the year,” writes the New York Times, is down “10.3 percent from its most recent peak on Jan. 3,” and the cost of gas is rising rapidly. Near record high oil prices — it br…