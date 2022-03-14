Considering Russia’s attack on the sovereign nation of Ukraine, the United States and allies continue to offer assistance to the Ukrainian government and impose sanctions on Russia in hopes that Russian President Vladimir Putin will back down.
The focus is squarely on Putin, and there are many in the U.S. and around the world who would like to see him be forced out of office and power.
Count James Hutton, a former assistant secretary at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and a retired colonel in the U.S. Army, as among those.
It’s his opinion the actions of the U.S. and allies must so thoroughly complicate Putin’s and Russia’s existence that they cause Russian citizens to act.
“Despite his tight grip on power, the Russian people have access to information, and they almost certainly are not buying his almost crazed rationale for the invasion. Some are already taking to the streets,” Mr. Hutton recently wrote. “Many Russians have family relations and friends in Ukraine. They understand Ukraine represented no threat to Mother Russia. There is no great cause to support. This is strictly a Putin affair.”
One of the most harmful measures has been banning select Russian banks from the SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication) system, which, in effect, cripples them because they can no longer participate in the single standardized communication system. The U.S. also has refused to import Russian oil.
Additional measures also could include banning Russian ships from international ports; sending almost all diplomats home from as many nations as President Joe Biden can influence; banning Russia from international sports (some of which already has happened); going after the property and bank accounts of more Russian oligarchs; banning rail service from and to Russia; banning named individuals from international travel; and issuing sanctions on any nation that tries to get around the sanctions.
Make no mistake: Measures like that will be felt in the United States, too, in terms of higher oil prices (which we’ve already seen) and many other ways.
But Mr. Hutton argues that will be the only way to impact Russians to the point that they may force Putin’s removal from office.
“All measures must have an adverse effect on Putin himself. He makes all the decisions. He is the one. The Russian people will have to decide whether they want to send their sons to die in a country where the citizens are not real enemies. Russians likely already know that Ukraine has never posed a threat to their country and never will,” he wrote.
At some point, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine will end. Will it also mean the end of Putin’s reign as Russia’s leader?