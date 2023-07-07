While plans for an expanded Salvation Army in Norfolk have been discussed for years, and the need for it even longer, it finally is going to happen.

More than 60 members of the community were on hand late last month to break ground on renovations to its new facility at 401 N. Fourth St. in the building that formerly served for years as Norfolk’s post office.

“It’s such a win-win for the community to take this property that sat idle for so long and repurpose it for this use in proximity to the library, the senior center, the public schools,” said Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning. “It’s just a perfect fit. We couldn’t be more excited for the Salvation Army to embark on this new chapter in Norfolk. The organization does so much good for so many people, and too often it goes unheralded.”

Salvation Army local director Major Jesus Trejo said the new location would allow for expanded and new services to be offered in the community. That includes an expanded summer camp for kids. And with the use of a new loading dock, the ability to store and provide more food for those in need will be possible, too.

Additionally, expanded services will include activities and programs for senior citizens, single mothers and struggling families. Plans call for partnerships with other organizations in the community to help those in need.

“There is still more on the horizon. We want to make sure that our building is utilized to the fullest of its potential and that the community knows that the Salvation Army is there to be a beacon of light and of hope to those in need,” Trejo said.

Business for the Salvation Army is good. It has been for years. We will reserve comment on the economy and instead focus on the help of donors and hard-working volunteers. With their help, it has been able to accomplish much.

State Sen. Robert Dover, who was among the speakers at the groundbreaking, said it took a team effort, which included community fundraising efforts, grant funding and legislative action. “It’s a point of personal pride to see the Legislature, and I as a part of it, doing its job making Nebraska and Norfolk a better place,” he said.

We couldn’t agree more. From J. Paul and Eleanor McIntosh’s donation of $1 million in 2015 to start the campaign, this is a huge win for those who are hurting in the community.

