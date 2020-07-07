George Floyd’s murder has changed many things, especially the world of law enforcement.
But it would be wise to reflect on desires to modify or improve law enforcement policies and efforts before letting those in favor of defunding the policy take control of the criminal justice reform agenda.
Developments in Seattle, Atlanta and elsewhere — where violence, arson and vandalism occurred in response to high-profile police use of deadly force — spurred the demands for defunding.
Defunding may actually be more of a wish than reality given complex webs of municipal, state and federal law in addition to civil service and police union regulations to be untangled before what is an obviously dangerous goal can be attained. But significant funding cuts for law enforcement are a real concern.
That’s why we appreciate the perspective of individuals like Nadra Enzi, who is a member of the Project 21 Black leadership network in New Orleans. The security consultant refers to himself as a “safety citizen” — an individual who values his community and wants to work with authorities to keep them crime-free.
“Safety citizens need to make it clear we support fully funded and empowered police departments. Period,” he recently wrote. “And they need to know that we also support punishing rogue officers.”
Both safety citizens and police critics hoped earlier community policing policies would be the solution to long-term tensions between law enforcement and urban communities. Its focus on relationship-building at all levels, however, seems to have fallen short of the mark. In fact, it appears that relationship-building between police and the public gave way to calls for diminished police powers and even abolishing the profession altogether.
Defunding proposals couldn’t come at a worse time. Culturally, American law enforcement became increasingly unpopular since the 2014 death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mo.
“This tipping point birthed ‘de-policing’ where officers who feel they are under too much scrutiny cease being proactive for fear of termination or even prosecution by state and federal authorities,” Mr. Enzi wrote.
A bitter irony emerges with the rise of Black Lives Matter activism. Less empowered and underfunded police departments will effectively be set up to fail in underserved low-income, high-crime communities.
Regardless of whether defunding demands are wishful thinking or determined steps toward an abolition of the police profession, one inescapable conclusion remains: Defunding police is defeating public safety. This defeat will be acutely felt in the very communities that are screaming that Black lives matter.