Russians aren’t under every bed

Rich Lowry

The Russians haven’t loomed so large as a sinister hand influencing the course of American society since the Red Scares of the 20th century.

Then, it was largely the right that warned of Russian infiltration; now it is progressives who see Russians altering the course of American history through dark manipulations.

There’s no doubt that Russia meddled in our election in 2016 and is attempting to do so again. But the left’s overwhelming focus on Russia has taken on the trappings of a conspiracy theory with a comforting monocausal explanation for everything: Russia did it.

Hillary Clinton didn’t blow on her own a winnable election in 2016; she was undone by a Kremlin conspiracy.

Trump hasn’t said ridiculous things about Vladimir Putin because he has wildly unrealistic expectations of being able to cut a deal with him and bristles at saying whatever the media and establishment want him to say; he’s controlled by Moscow.

We aren’t a bitterly divided country, as we’ve been through much of our history; the Russians are “sowing divisions.”

And, finally, a Delaware computer repairman didn’t come into possession of Hunter Biden’s laptop through strange happenstance; it was faked and planted by the Russians.

Oddly, the left had a relatively indulgent attitude toward Russia when it was one of the world’s two superpowers, armed to the teeth, engaged in nuclear brinkmanship with the U.S., in control of a swath of Europe, including half of Germany, and devoted to spreading revolution around the globe. But it is obsessed with Russia now that the country has a GDP smaller than Italy’s and some hackers and poorly trafficked websites spreading bad information.

This fixation drives the ridiculous magnification of small-time pro-Russia players and the belief that the Russians have a hand in nearly every significant American event.

The New York Times published a piece last April titled “Putin’s long war against American science.” At the investigative website Bellingcat, Aric Toler noted that one news-aggregation website featured in the Times piece, The Russophile, is a one-person operation run by a Swedish blogger.

After the death of George Floyd, former national security adviser Susan Rice took this exaggerated view of Russian influence to its illogical conclusion, saying the disorder on American streets was “right out of the Russian playbook.”

It’s more understandable to have questions about the provenance of the Hunter Biden laptop and doubts about the credibility of the two men who brought it to light, Rudy Giuliani and Steve Bannon.

Perhaps it will turn out that that the laptop really is part of a Russian disinformation operation, even though director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe says it’s not.

There’s no reason to take the leap, though, and treat it as gospel truth that Russia is pulling the strings. House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, who has spent four solid years jumping to conclusions on Russia, told CNN that “we know that this whole smear on Joe Biden comes from the Kremlin.”

How? The Biden camp has yet to say the emails from the laptop are fakes. Its response to an email alleging that Hunter Biden set up a meeting of a Ukrainian businessman with Joe while he was vice president was to check his schedule and say no such meeting took place, at least formally.

A former business partner of Hunter’s vouches for the authenticity of another email about a potential deal with a Chinese company.

It’s not as though the story told by the emails hasn’t, in broad contours, been out there already. More than a year ago, the New Yorker published a detailed piece on Hunter’s shady foreign business dealings, and Politico ran a report on how Hunter and Joe Biden’s brother, James, sought to profit from their proximity to Joe.

We should have a little national self-confidence. The phenomenon of the families of powerful politicians benefiting from their connections isn’t a Russian fabrication — it’s as American as apple pie.

Tags

In other news

Did the 24-hour cycle boost ‘opinion’ news?

Did the 24-hour cycle boost ‘opinion’ news?

News has always happened at any hour, any day of the year. For ages, it seemed that news broke mostly at certain times of day — coinciding with a newspaper’s morning, afternoon or evening edition.

More scam calls — Diane Kimble

NORFOLK — Has anyone else gotten extra telephone calls or messages on the answering machine from Social Security? We hung up on three yesterday, but one on the answering machine was from Officer John Brown to let me know my SS card is about to be suspended due to some illegal acting on my nu…

Part of rural America — Johnathan Hladik

LYONS — From coffee shops to the local co-op, rural residents aren’t afraid to show their loyalty for one candidate or another, share their thoughts on the issues of the day, and voice their distrust of the government. Sometimes opinions can spur disagreement and raise tensions. But, in the …

Russians aren’t under every bed

Russians aren’t under every bed

The Russians haven’t loomed so large as a sinister hand influencing the course of American society since the Red Scares of the 20th century.

Free speech requires vigilance, discussion

Free speech requires vigilance, discussion

When Hunter Biden’s laptop was discovered at a Wilmington, Delaware, computer repair shop, it contained thousands of emails that appeared to show corruption — including some possibly linked to his father, presidential candidate Joe Biden. Social media erupted when the New York Post provided …

Don’t believe attacks — Gary Thompson

CLATONIA — As we near Nov. 3, smear campaigns are shifting into high gear. Aaron Troester, candidate for Nebraska Public Power District Board, has been targeted frequently by these attacks, especially on social media.

Barrett will devote herself to preserving the Constitution

Barrett will devote herself to preserving the Constitution

“I do solemnly swear that I will administer justice without respect to persons, and do equal right to the poor and to the rich, and that I will faithfully and impartially discharge and perform all the duties incumbent upon me under the Constitution and laws of the United States. So help me God.”

Alcohol isn’t pro-life — Dwaine Anderson

OAKLAND — It seems that some of the pro-life people support the use of alcohol. Its use results in accidents, divorce, teenagers in jail and suicides. The total damage is unknown, but it makes some of the pro-life people show their lack of respect for children.