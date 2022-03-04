The Russian invasion of Ukraine is shaping up to be Europe’s first major armed conflict of the social media age. With social media’s instantaneous spread, we have seen posts depicting real, horrifying images of this war.
But we’ve also seen misleading tweets, deceptively edited videos and out-of-context photos that have emerged since the first shots of war rang out — making it even more difficult for the rest of the world to discern the truth.
One such clip amassed millions of views as users falsely claimed it depicted real attacks. This clip actually originated from a video game.
Another video was revived across Facebook and Twitter, with users saying it showed a Russian fighter jet plummeting through gray skies to the ground after being shot down by Ukrainian forces. It turns out this video was captured by The Associated Press in Libya more than a decade ago.
A photo of a plane consumed by flames was shared widely, falsely identified as a Russian jet shot down by Ukraine. This photo shows a pilot ejecting from a burning Russian MiG-29 after colliding with another during an airshow in 1993.
And on TikTok, users wrongly believed they were watching a video of soldiers parachuting into Ukraine. A Russian account posted this years-old footage, and the clip quickly racked up more than 22 million views.
“We see a paratrooper, he’s speaking Russian, and so we don’t take the time to question it,” said John Silva, a senior director of the News Literacy Project, a nonprofit that works to fight misinformation through education. “If we see a piece of information that’s new to us, we have this compulsion to share it with others.”
That compulsion comes from people desperate for instant news about the war, said Bret Schafer, who heads the information manipulation team at the Alliance for Securing Democracy. Misinformation is generally shared — and sometimes created — by people who are unaware that it’s inaccurate.
“You have a huge surge of demand, low supply of credible information and a lot of sketchy information that fills the void,” Schafer added.
So what are our best defenses in this war of misinformation?
According to the News Literacy Project, check out unfamiliar people and sources; glance through social media comments for replies that call a post into question; and conduct a quick internet search using key terms from a questionable post. Also look for red-flag comments such as “make this go viral” and “the media won’t report this.”
In short, verify as best you can before sharing.