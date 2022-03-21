Lost in the shuffle of Russia’s ongoing war with Ukraine are the livelihoods of thousands of Russian citizens who go to work every day to earn a living.
As Western governments have ratcheted up economic sanctions to punish Russia, hundreds of companies also have curtailed operations in Russia, according to a list maintained by a team at Yale. That means not only are average citizens losing access to needed products, but many also are losing their source of income.
Major oil companies BP and Shell walked away from multibillion-dollar investments. McDonald’s and Starbucks stopped serving customers. Apple has stopped shipments, Google has paused ad sales, automakers have halted production, Hollywood studios ceased releasing films and Netflix stopped streaming.
Some of these decisions were driven by the need to comply with the sanctions Western governments leveled at Russia; others came because of supply chain issues or the fear of a hit to their reputations.
“It’s a business calculation. On the stay side: How much revenue do they earn in Russia? Do they provide an essential service?” said Mary Lovely, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington.
While sanctions have taken a toll on Russia’s economy and global trade, we fear that the Russian people are suffering the most. Thankfully, there are companies that remain in Russia — whether in whole or in part — because they view their products as essential.
Pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly is one of them. “We continue to distribute medicines in Russia as patients with cancer, diabetes and auto-immune diseases everywhere count on us to support them,” said spokesperson Tarsis Lopez.
PepsiCo said it would stop selling soft drinks but would continue to supply milk, baby formula and baby food in Russia. And Unilever plans to keep selling “everyday essential” Russian-made food and hygiene products to Russians.
The companies that still have a presence in Russia say they have franchise owners or employees to consider; they don’t want to punish Russians by taking away food or medicine; or they provide software or financial services for Western businesses that aren’t easy to replace.
Starbucks initially expressed concern for its 2,000 Russian employees before reversing course. The Kuwaiti company that franchises its 130 Russian stores is closing them but continuing to pay employees. British American Tobacco said it would keep making and selling cigarettes in Russia, where it has 2,500 employees, citing a “duty of care” for employees.
Our hope is that companies in Russia consider the human cost in deciding whether to leave Russia.