Rural ways getting lost these days

Indeed, why do they do what they do? Do they do it oblivious to the risk — mocking the prevailing opinion that those eight seconds are the most dangerous in sports? Or, do they crave the bull and the contest that ensues once the chute opens (their mind rapt with anticipation of the bull’s movements and their response), and what happens next is what happens next — apart from anyone’s ability to control it?
Yup, the bull is gonna’ do what the bull is gonna’ do. Any of us who are PBR, Extreme Bulls, or NFR fans understand that the animal in the chute is the epitome of a 2,000-pound athlete whose combination of strength and agility is virtually unmatched. Its goal is to rid itself of the intrusive presence on its back as rapidly as possible — albeit absent any conscious motive to exact revenge.
Still, injury during or after is a distinct possibility.
Which is sufficient reason for most mere mortals to choose a different activity. Riding bulls (for a living?) requires a level of courage (or, as some may opine, a lack of common sense) beyond what most of us desire to confront. We might embrace the thought or even imagine ourselves doing it, especially if we happen to reside in rodeo territory or in ranch country in general, but rationality generally cometh before entering the arena.
Verily, reality says that the adrenaline rush prefacing such a moment is known solely by those who dare to do it. Nothing else really compares. Contemplating a championship free throw or a trophy putt? Revving the engine preparatory to one’s initial solo flight? Kneeling at the altar (with one’s betrothed) as the cleric leads the vows (OK, that one was for fun)? Standing with counsel as the judge unseals the verdict?
Yes, the last one may elevate the blood flow significantly, too (as Jussie Smollett and Kyle Rittenhouse can likely attest). We all understand that nerves typically influence the manner in which we respond (for better or for worse) in the normal course of events.
And, normality or normalcy remains subject to change, so to speak. Maintaining a healthy perspective regarding the relative importance of things isn’t always easy.
Which is why the nearest watering hole is a recurrent refuge of sorts for folks seeking comfort in times of sorrow, misfortune, or distress (be it either mental or physical). Of course, visiting one’s physician (or psychiatrist) may be a more salutary choice versus seeking solace at the corner bar. However, prescriptions, too, can be problematic —noting statistics citing opioid deaths numbering in the hundreds of thousands annually.
But, would that there was a simple, foolproof answer in times of question. No, no such thing exists. In the final analysis we’re left to deal with life (the bull?) primarily from within, which was the normal expectation before television and technology rendered all problems solvable in 30 minutes or less ... and before Google’s ill-considered, inauspicious smorgasbord frequented our fingertips. Addressing personal issues personally was once commonplace.
Nevertheless, that was then and this is now, and self-confidence has become a rarefied commodity. The conviction that we have the ability to meet life’s challenges head on, to trust in our innate qualities and judgment, and to see merit in remaining in charge of the manner in which our day unfolds appears in peril.
The cell phone rings, beeps or vibrates —demanding and commanding our attention-- and we react according to addiction ... er, habit.
Whoa, this column has effected a more contentious tone than was intended. Still, my great regret is that we’re about to lose an entire value system — largely traceable to farm and ranch living in bygone days (true grit, in essence, not to exclude independence, harmony with nature, and lack of pretense). But, why now the lonesome impetus to express concern about preserving basics we used to know? Well, maybe it’s just the cowboy in me!