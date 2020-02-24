For those who still are inclined to only see the negatives regarding President Donald Trump and his administration, we’ve used this space in the past to point out the stellar economic performance the nation has enjoyed and benefited from over the past three-plus years.
There also have been the new international trade agreements. While they did cause short-term economic harm while being negotiated, the long-term benefits will be profound. Now there’s another significant positive to point to, especially if you happen to be involved in agriculture and related sectors — the finalization of the rollback of rules governing the nation’s waterways and wetlands.
It was in 2015, when then-President Barack Obama and his Environmental Protection Agency announced the rules that, ostensibly, were aimed at better protecting waterways and wetlands. But, quickly, the so-called Waters of the U.S. (WOTUS) rules became known for what they truly were — a potential disaster.
If they had been allowed to stand, the WOTUS rules would have given the federal government the power to regulate nearly all of farm states because of the presence of something as small and simple as a wetland.
As U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer of Valentine said recently, the rollback by the Trump administration “helps to put Nebraskans back in charge of our state’s own precious resources.” And as her Nebraska colleague, Sen. Ben Sasse, added, “Bureaucrats have no place regulating puddles in Nebraska, and the Obama administration was wrong for trying this nonsense.”
Gov. Pete Ricketts of Nebraska and members of Iowa’s congressional delegate also were among those who recently praised the White House decision. It was the classic example of government overreach, and, thankfully, it’s now been rectified. What’s noteworthy is that it wasn’t just agricultural interests that were alarmed about the impact of the WOTUS rules, but those sentiments were shared by developers and the oil, gas and mining sectors.
Even so, the Obama administration never seemed to meet a government regulation that it didn’t like. Those unhappy with the Trump administration’s action — notably environmental advocates and some public health officials — should be mollified by the fact the nation’s farmers have no interest in contaminating streams. They have as much interest in preserving clean water as anyone because it impacts their future.
What the rollback does accomplish is to provide peace of mind that the federal government won’t be sticking its proverbial nose into where it’s not needed.