American songwriting, whether it is folk, rock or country, has a long history of featuring lyrics and music about the things that inspire the writers.

In 1970, after one singer had been performing onstage for only a few months, Chicago Sun-Times film critic Roger Ebert came across him quite by accident.

And the experience floored him.

Ebert recalled in a column years later, “Through no wisdom of my own but out of sheer blind luck, I walked into the Fifth Peg, a folk club on West Armitage, one night in 1970 and heard a mailman from Westchester singing.”

That mailman was the late, quirky, and wildly talented John Prine, who was performing his own songs that night and would go on to become a raspy-voiced country-folk legend. Prine’s brilliant lyrics spoke from experience ranging from tender and affecting to both humorous and angry.

And 50 years ago, a still somewhat unknown Bruce Springsteen’s lyrics and music were heralded as “representing an enigma” through his “spew of his hard edge lyrics, sick with alienation and multi faceted imagery” by Philadelphia Daily News reporter Jonathan Takiff after he saw him perform.

Neither of the reviews for either man mentioned politics; it was about the music, the connection the lyrics made with the people in the room and how the audience, in turn, enthusiastically responded to it.

It was a different time. It was arguably a better time.

Several weeks ago, Oliver Anthony, another young musician with complex life experiences, talent and a story to tell, burst onto the music scene with his ballad “Rich Men North of Richmond.”

It was a story that touched a lot of people for a number of wildly different reasons. It was in the pain for some, for others it was in the feeling of abandonment from those in power, but for the most part it was in the daily struggles of making ends meet and never finding a way to move up and out.

“I’ve been sellin’ my soul, workin’ all day

Overtime hours for (expletive) pay

So I can sit out here and waste my life away

Drag back home and drown my troubles away

It’s a damn shame what the world’s gotten to

For people like me and people like you

Wish I could just wake up and it not be true

But it is, oh, it is.”

It was also in his gutting delivery.

The ballad caught on like wildfire — and like clockwork and the parasite that politics is, the political world tried to co-op him and his song. The Right began saying he is one of them, and the Left and the media are saying of course he is and then called it racist.

If you were a person who has lived the pain Anthony wrote about in “Rich Men North of Richmond,” you knew immediately it was never about the Right or the Left: People like Anthony and the thousands of people I have listened to and written about throughout my career don’t think that way. They never did. They don’t view the world through a Left/Right prism. Instead, oftentimes it is viewed from the outside looking in.

That’s the point of Anthony’s song: The cultural curators who hold all of the power living in those six richest ZIP codes that surround Washington, D.C., actually know no one like you, nor do they understand the lives you lead.

Anthony let them know in no uncertain terms in his own way. Then last Friday, he dropped a video addressing the political firestorm he’s stirred up. Sitting in the rain in his truck, Anthony said in no uncertain terms he doesn’t align with either side, or the way both sides are using his song as either a political anthem or weapon for their team.

Dane Strother, a Democratic media consultant who does work in both Washington, D.C., and California, said that while the far Right was too quick to claim the song, the far Left was too quick to condemn it. Neither party should have tried to make it a political sideshow.

Strother said Anthony’s willingness to speak up and not let anyone define the song took guts: “That is what we lack in this country, someone willing to speak in anger at both sides if necessary. I applaud this guy for stepping forward and saying, ‘You’re all wrong.’ That took some courage.”

Strother said he personally might not agree with all of Anthony’s lyrics, but “What I do know is that he is speaking for a lot of people.”

Tags

In other news

Rich Men North of Richmond

Rich Men North of Richmond

American songwriting, whether it is folk, rock or country, has a long history of featuring lyrics and music about the things that inspire the writers.

Open communication — Jim McKenzie

NORFOLK — At the March 20, 2023, city council meeting, I asked the city council to make a change to allow a public comment period at every city council meeting or at least once per month. I separately also asked a city council person for this change. My request has fallen on deaf ears. No ch…

Knowing when to step down

Knowing when to step down

Seriously folks. Maybe we Republicans better stop banging on Old Joe Biden for the serious cognitive issues he obviously has.

Appointment laughable — Terry Spence

NORFOLK — Merrick Garland’s appointment of David Weiss as special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe is laughable. Weiss is the same attorney who tried to arrange the sweetheart deal for Hunter which would see him plead guilty to three misdemeanors, only to see it blow up in court thanks to a…

Right on target — Margo Chenoweth

Bravo! To the editor of the Norfolk Daily News for the “Our View” piece in the Aug. 8 issue regarding the effects of climate change on children — especially minorities (according to the report from a certain much-ballyhooed institution)!

Reality of the electric vehicle

Reality of the electric vehicle

Out-of-touch Washington, D.C., bureaucrats are trying to impose their preferences on the entire country. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced burdensome new emissions requirements on American-made vehicles, including both light cars and heavy-duty trucks. These standards requi…