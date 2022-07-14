“Three blind mice, three blind mice.
“See how they run, see how they run.
“They all ran after a farmer’s wife.
“Who cut off their tails with a carving knife.
“Did you ever see such a sight in your life.
“As three blind mice!”
Antiquated lyrics whose time has passed, perhaps, or time-tested verses with mellow vittles to gnaw on at this point in time?
Truly, nursery rhymes may not be as popular as they were in days of yore (tactically used at story time and/or as lessons intending to make a behavioral point for someone needing guidance, as I recall, sort of in tandem with Benjamin Franklin’s “Poor Richard’s Almanac”), but this insightful artifact — published in London on the 12th of October, 1609 —certainly provokes and engenders food for thought (no, not cheese), so to speak.
Author Thomas Ravenscroft’s three blind mice — Ridley, Latimer and Cranmer — were Protestant loyalists accused of plotting against Queen Mary I, daughter of Henry VIII, and were burned at the stake. Justice well served, say you? Well, given today’s disloyal trespass on constitutional tenets, one might see that triad as analogous to the Liz Cheney, Adam Schiff, Adam Kinzinger triumvirate plotting against President Donald Trump.
Which tells you all you really need to know both about their character attributes (as dense as posts and can’t see the forest for the trees) and about the farcical Jan. 6 Commission itself. The whole thing is a total joke — a humorless parody, no less. It’s awash in deliberate exaggeration — designed solely to effectuate a message for the 2024 election. Absurd and ridiculous on its face, it effectively reduces government corruption to a cartoonish state.
Of course, society has been treated(?) to several “Three Blind Mice” lampoons (spinoffs) over the years (the latest courtesy of YouTube in 2020), virtually all of which involve deceitfully crafted caricature images where parts or aspects are ludicrously distorted. In short, it’s mischief in the making, and it’s not by accident. The manipulators know exactly what they’re doing. The real “moral of the story” may be camouflaged to avoid detection.
Nevertheless, despite the ongoing efforts of the mainstream media to provide cover, Americans by and large are fraudulence and fantasy leery. The majority population sees the Jan. 6 investigation for the charade and mockery that it is. Indeed, it’s a skit worthy of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” foolishness — albeit precious little to laugh about. Indeed, this vulgar spoof attacking democratic principles is an insult to the citizenry.
And, the Cheney, Schiff, Kinzinger troika? Both individually and collectively, they model the worst in ethics, honor and morality. They’re not trustworthy. Their pattern is to elevate personal politics (vendettas?) over country. Who does that, really? What motivates it, do you think? Well, “bats in the belfry” (a phrase that refers to being crazy or unbalanced) might explain it! Or, is there something even more sinister involved?
Seriously, how do these people garner enough votes to get elected? They’re not genuine legislators. If they were, they’d be focused on things people really care about — especially given the myriad challenges confronting folks these days. Do they give a whit about the cost of gasoline, empty supermarket shelves (baby formula?), skyrocketing food prices, interest rates on the rise, crime statistics run amok, etc.? Nope, not an ounce of care in evidence.
No, these impostors fit the bill as cartoon characters in the flesh. Truth be told, rather than taking up space in the duplicitous D.C. swamp — they would better serve the country by moving their comedy act to Disney environs in California or Florida. They would fit right in with Goofy, Tinkerbell, Donald Duck, Tweety ... and most assuredly with Mickey and Minnie Mouse. However, they would need to remain on alert for Sylvester the cat!