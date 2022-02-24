What if we all took a month or even a week where we only supported the businesses in our hometown — unless the product wasn’t available locally? We could make shopping local even more trendy than it has become in some sectors.
In today’s edition of the Daily News, the second of four installments of the annual Insight edition is featured. Insight is a progress type of publication, highlighting new business expansions and major renovations, along with other items of community interest. As readers may have also noticed, it is encouraging to see so many business owners still willing to invest in their communities despite the struggles of the pandemic.
Shopping local helps support these businesses and the local economy. It keeps the community going and helps to preserve the character of the local town. It also helps local workers — whether it is a high school student working part time or a manager trying to boost income and earn a raise.
There’s no doubt that operating a business in a small town or even a medium-sized city can be a challenge. One aspect of that is when owners of a grocery store or other businesses are asked by organizers of local groups and events to make a donation, but those same individuals never buy their groceries or goods at their businesses. How can these businesses support local causes when people refuse to patronize them? That’s tough.
Businesses need shoppers to buy their goods or they cannot stay open. And whenever a business closes, it impacts the remaining businesses, cutting down on workers and potential shoppers for them.
A lot of small-town residents like to blame Norfolk and other communities that are bigger for the loss in revenue for local businesses. One owner told us that he sees items selling in Norfolk for less than he can buy them. That’s tough as well, with no easy answers. But to blame bigger towns that have retail giant stores is only part of the issue. Shopping online has changed everything, even groceries. More people are purchasing goods online and having them delivered.
Despite that, shopping locally saves the money people spend on shipping. Even with increased gas prices, it is much cheaper to pay $2 for gas than to pay $10 in shipping costs on items costing $30 that might have saved the person $10. Plus, you can usually get the item the same day you purchased it — no waiting a week or more for delivery.
By shopping locally, you get personalized service and usually friendlier service because the owners and workers know you and appreciate that you are supporting a local business.