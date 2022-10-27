The differences of opinion could not be more stark.
While President Joe Biden labels his political opponents “threats to democracy,” some Republicans express doubts about the integrity of basic democratic institutions. The polarization of views can lead one to wonder about the future of democracy.
One prominent American jurist, however, isn’t ready to give up the fight, and he believes he may have the solution: Civics education.
“A self-governing democratic republic cannot go on from generation to generation with an ignorant public,” said Douglas Ginsburg, former chief judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia. “That’s a formula for falling into some sort of authoritarian regime in which people look to the man on the white horse to give them things.”
If his name sounds familiar, it may be because he nearly became a President Ronald Reagan nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court until he withdrew his name from consideration after a national controversy over his marijuana use decades earlier.
These days, what Mr. Ginsburg is promoting is the Civics Fundamentals program that he launched in 2021. According to the program’s website, it’s “a free, standards-aligned course to help all learners develop the foundational civics knowledge that every American should have.” It uses the 100-question U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services exam as the starting point for education about how American democracy is designed to work.
It’s a program that would be educational for all Americans, but especially for schools and their students.
According to a 2018 report by the Woodrow Wilson National Fellowship Foundation, about two-thirds of Americans would not pass the citizenship test if required to take it. In 2016, a survey by the Annenberg Public Policy Center found that one in four Americans were unable to name the three branches of government.
That’s embarrassing and troubling at the same time.
Elaine Mallon, a former fellow with the National Journalism Center, recently wrote that Mr. Ginsburg’s program — although it’s only been completed by a relatively small number of individuals so far — could prove valuable as more state governments express concerns about how little their high school graduates learn about the democratic process while in class. Nebraska legislators in 2019 made some changes to the state’s civics education requirements.
Rebecca Winthrop of the Brookings Institute points out that America’s education system was built on the notion that schools play a central role in preparing young Americans to be civically engaged. But there has been no gain in proficiency for civics education in America since 1998, and less than 25 percent of the nation’s students test as proficient, The National Assessment of Educational Progress has reported.
Kudos to Mr. Ginsburg for creating a resource that could be beneficial for many individuals and the nation as a whole.