A majority of Nebraska’s state senators — along with Gov. Jim Pillen — passed into law earlier this year pro-life legislation that will offer additional protection for unborn children.
Along the way, there was, not surprisingly, considerable debate on what the impact of such legislation would be in years to come.
Results of a new study done by the Journal of the American Medical Association that focuses on the Texas Heartbeat Act provide a look into what may be possible in Nebraska.
Since September 2021, the Texas Heartbeat Act has protected unborn children from abortion after a heartbeat can be detected — as early as six weeks of gestation. It became the first enforceable law in the United States to protect unborn life within the first trimester of pregnancy since Roe v. Wade. The law went into effect nearly 10 months before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, said Melanie Israel and Jonathan Abbamonte, research and policy analysts with the Heritage Foundation.
“In the 10 months before Dobbs, the Heartbeat Act was the nation’s most protective law. During that time, thousands of lives were saved from abortion, and the law laid valuable groundwork to demonstrate the lifesaving impact of strongly protective pro-life laws,” they recently wrote.
But exactly how many lives were saved?
According to the new study, an estimated 9,799 more babies were born in Texas between April and December 2022 as a result of the Texas Heartbeat Act.
That adds to findings from a separate study last year that found that the number of abortions obtained by Texas residents (the combined total of both in-state abortions and out-of-state abortions obtained in six bordering states) fell by about 12% in the six months after the Heartbeat Act was implemented — compared with the same six-month period in the year before the law was in place.
According to Israel and Abbamonte, the authors of the more recent study looked at monthly birth counts at the state level. Using statistical methods and monthly birth data from all 50 states, they estimated what the number of births in Texas would have been had the Heartbeat Act not been implemented.
Additional factors — such as age, race, education, and Medicaid status — were used to help the statistical model to obtain more accurate predictions. The estimates were then compared with the actual monthly birth counts.
The result? There were nearly 10,000 more births in Texas over the observed period as a result of the heartbeat law.
For Nebraska supporters of its legislation, the Texas study has to be encouraging as to the impact that could be realized here. As Israel wrote, “Those births are more than a statistic. Each one represents a precious, irreplaceable person.”