Scammers have multiple new playgrounds after the pandemic forced millions of people worldwide to go online for purchases.
Whether it be ransomware, malware, spyware, robocalls, computer links, remote computer takeovers or alarming messages, Americans are being deluged with scam emails, calls and more.
In 2020, for example, the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center received 105,301 complaints about a variety of scams from victims over the age of 60 with total losses that were more than $966 million.
Amazon, for one, is a popular scam target, with consumers receiving up to 150 million robocalls per month from fraudsters claiming to be with the online retailer, according to YouMail, which has a robocall blocking app.
The scammers might say there’s been a suspicious purchase, a lost package or an order they can’t fulfill, according to an earlier alert from the Federal Trade Commission.
The Better Business Bureau warns that if you think there might actually be a problem with one of your accounts, contact the company using a phone number or website you know is real. Don’t go to a website suggested by a caller.
But Amazon is far from the only target out there for scammers.
Last month, the Daily News received a call from a Norfolkan who wanted to warn others of a scam involving an alleged upgrade that would offer better satellite TV reception. But that came with what was said to be a one-time charge of $200.
Another Norfolkan called about a Medicare drug card scam in which the caller wanted to verify personal information. The Norfolkan received four separate calls from the same person — albeit the caller ID showed the calls coming from different states.
These two callers’ sole purpose in calling the Daily News was to help warn others to watch out for potential scams.
Adam Levin, founder of CyberScout and author of “Swiped: How To Protect Yourself in a World Full of Scammers, Phishers and Identity Thieves,” advises that when working with online retailers, it’s important that your credentials be different for every online account you use, and you should enable two-factor authentication as an extra precaution.
“Your identity can be stolen and your bank account placed at risk with one bad click,” Levin told the Detroit Free Press.
That’s why it’s essential to contact the Federal Trade Commission to report fraud at ReportFraud.FTC.gov and file a complaint at the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.IC3.gov.
Like the two alert Norfolkans, be wary and monitor financial accounts and credit reports for unauthorized activity — all in an effort to avoid that “one bad click.”