USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack has disputed some comments that President Joe Biden’s goal of conserving 30% of the nation’s land by 2030 is a “land grab.” Instead, the former Iowa governor views the executive order as protecting “private, working lands” through voluntary programs.
Some Biden supporters have mocked Republicans because of their concern that Biden’s plans could do everything from force farmers to sell their land to change how they farm.
At this point, nobody knows. And Republicans have a right to question such a massive change.
Remember when the Affordable Care Act was going to decrease health insurance costs? “If you like the plan you have, you can keep it. If you like the doctor you have, you can keep your doctor, too. The only change you’ll see are falling costs as our reforms take hold,” President Barack Obama said in 2009. How did that work out for working Americans?
While we appreciate discussion of ways to reduce carbon and recognize that good conservation practices include letting farm land rest by seeding it to grasses or other forages, this goes too far.
First, there is no constitutional or statutory authority for the president or the federal government to preserve 30% of lands and waterways for conservation. Equally important, there are no details on how the government is going to obtain or control 30% of land.
Will there be conservation easements? Will Bill Gates and Ted Turner give their land to the government? Even if the government was given all their land, it wouldn’t be nearly enough to meet that ambitious directive. Will eminent domain be used?
U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer said she was “concerned that 30x30 will be used to undermine the rights of private landowners, who are the best conservationists in this country.” We agree.
Gov. Pete Ricketts said while the plan “will include voluntary private measures, at least in part, this reassurance is not enough. If the Biden administration really believed that voluntary measures worked, they would leave conservation efforts to the states and private landowners instead of pursuing a national strategy that imposes goals written by federal bureaucrats,” Ricketts said
It is foolish to think the government could afford to buy out 30% of the farmers, especially given the historic amount of spending already taking place. Where is all this money coming from? And what will happen to land prices if the government starts buying massive amounts of land?
Has anybody considered all the unintended consequences, such as massive property tax valuation increases for others?
Rural areas deserve to see details on this plan. And at the very least, farmers and ranchers should be asked to give input and have control over their land.