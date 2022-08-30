In 1802, Thomas Jefferson wrote this in a letter to Albert Gallatin, who served as U.S. secretary of the treasury: “We might hope to see the finances of the Union as clear and intelligible as a merchant’s books, so that every member of Congress, and every man of any mind in the Union should be able to comprehend them, to investigate abuses, and consequently to control them.”

Unfortunately, Mr. Jefferson’s hope – at least these days – has been dashed. Not many Americans understand the “finances of the Union,” otherwise known as the federal appropriations process. How the U.S. government spends tax dollars is a complicated, almost mind-numbing process.

That’s why we like what a Republican U.S. senator from Indiana – Mike Braun – is attempting to do with his legislative plan to increase transparency, balance the budget and reel in congressional spending.

Sen. Braun’s budget proposal would promote balance within 10 years and save more than $5 trillion — without raising taxes. To do this, his plan would gradually limit federal spending back to 17.5 percent of potential gross domestic product, the 50-year average of revenue.

The proposal would also correctly realign spending, ensuring that all non-entitlement and non-military programs are subject to review by the respective House and Senate appropriations committees. Many of these programs have remained unchecked for years because mandatory — or direct — spending rules differ from those applied to discretionary spending.

Furthermore, it promotes transparency and accountability by withholding pay from members of Congress if the annual budget runs past the deadline, requiring all new mandatory spending to be offset by cuts elsewhere, and obligating the Treasury Department to disperse annual government spending information to citizens.

Michael Mohr-Ramirez, government affairs manager at the Taxpayers Protection Alliance, is a fan of the proposal. “With these provisions and more, Americans born after 2001 would have the opportunity to experience a fiscally responsible nation with a balanced budget for the first time,” he recently wrote.

Does the proposal – or some version of it – have a realistic chance of passage in Congress? Probably not as long as President Joe Biden remains in office and Democrats have control of Congress. Even if that changes in the future, some members of both political parties have legitimate concerns about figuratively handcuffing lawmakers with requirements and mandates even if the goal is worthwhile.

But as long as inflation is on the minds of Americans, at least part of the blame has to be pointed at the Democratic-controlled Congress. In fiscal year 2021, the government spent $6.82 trillion but collected only $4.5 trillion, leading to a $2.77 trillion deficit.

The proposal by Sen. Braun – or other similar ideas – deserves serious consideration.

