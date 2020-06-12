NDN logo

Research has shown that nearly 90% of brain development happens by age 5, setting the foundation for lifelong health, learning and behavior.

Unfortunately, that foundation is nonexistent for children in many rural areas, according to the recently released “The Land of Inopportunity: Closing the Childhood Equity Gap for America’s Kids” report.

Using federal data from 2018 and examining more than 2,600 counties and their equivalents, the report found that about a third of the 50 worst counties are majority African American and a quarter are majority Native American.

In these places, children die at rates up to five times of children in the same state. Children in those counties also are 14 times as likely to drop out of school and are three times as likely to lack healthy food and consistent meals, the report said.

But before you think this isn’t a problem around here, consider that while three of the worst-ranked areas are in Alaska and Louisiana, the other two are much closer to home: Todd County and Corson County in South Dakota. Todd County lies entirely within the Rosebud Indian Reservation.

In Todd County, for example, there are 92.6 teenage births and 179.1 child deaths before age 18 per 1,000 people, and 34.6% fail to graduate high school on time. For comparison’s sake, Madison County has 21.5 teenage births and 68.7 child deaths before age 18 per 1,000 people, and 7.5% fail to graduate high school on time.

In Northeast Nebraska, Thurston County received the state’s lowest marks — and among the 20 lowest in the country — with 46.3 teenage births and 109.2 child deaths before age 18 per 1,000 people, and 20.9% fail to graduate high school on time.

“These are just stunning statistics,” said Mark K. Shriver, senior vice president of U.S. programs & advocacy at Save the Children. “Children growing up in rural areas, for instance, are more likely to die before their first birthday at a rate to 20% than in large urban areas.”

The inequality comes from the lack of early childhood education, health care and job training options in those areas, the report said. Research has shown that children who have participated in a high-quality early education program often earn higher incomes, are more likely to graduate from high school and are less likely to be arrested for a violent crime.

So as a community, we must continue to invest ambitiously in our country’s children, focusing resources on the most deprived communities, to provide genuinely equal opportunity for all.

