Editor's Note

The following editorial ran in the Lincoln Journal-Star last week and relates to U.S. Rep. Mike Flood of Norfolk.

Anyone who’s walked to an event at Pinnacle Bank Arena from a restaurant or parking space to the south or east has probably said it. Or at least thought it.

Couldn’t the space taken up by that big Post Office building be put to better use? Couldn’t it become something that does a better job of complementing all the other hospitality-related destinations nearby?

The answers are yes and yes. But there’s a big “but,” too.

At least for now the U.S. Postal Service isn’t interested in selling. That point was driven home again (this month) when U.S. Rep. Mike Flood called a news conference after a meeting with Lincoln Postmaster Kerry Kowalski was canceled.

In truth, a decision about the sale of the property is more likely to be made in Washington, D.C., than Lincoln. And Flood probably knows that.

But his efforts (this month) at least served to keep the pressure on. This is a conversation worth continuing.

As Flood noted, it’s unlikely that a decision could come fast enough for the site to become home to a convention center, the planning for which is gaining steam among city, state and business leaders.

But just because that ship might’ve sailed doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be ready for the next one.

That high profile spot could have a much greater economic and quality-of-life impact for Lincoln in any number incarnations. And any of a number of incarnations would put the high-value spot on the tax rolls.

Beyond that, the post office and its patrons could benefit from a new space in a new place — a spot that’s configured to reflect how the work of the postal service has changed, a spot that’s easier to get into and out of for carriers and customers, a spot that’s less expensive to own and maintain.

There’s a compelling case for the U.S. Postal Service to move — for its own good and the good of the city.

The postal service may have a compelling case of its own for not appearing interested in a move. It would help to hear more about that.

Congressman Flood was unlikely to learn much from his canceled meeting (this month), and he was unlikely to make substantive progress with his appearance in front of the building.

But he’s right to keep this a higher-profile issue.

There are a lot of benefits for Lincoln and its residents if we can, in Flood’s words, “start the conversation.”

Tags

In other news

Why are we promoting lawlessness?

Why are we promoting lawlessness?

“As long as there exist stupid people supporting stupid governments in their countries, people living in those countries will continue fluttering badly in the cesspool created by this utter foolishness!” — Mehmet Murat ildan (Turkish playwright).

Make English be required — Dorothy Staub

TILDEN — Your help is urgently needed NOW. Radicals want to push Puerto Rico into statehood in 90 days making it into our 51st state — without English being declared the official language.

We’ve got a country to try to save

We’ve got a country to try to save

Democrats push the “America is systemically racist” lie because they want Blacks to feel angry, oppressed and discriminated against. What’s the upside? It guarantees Democrats get a near-monolithic Black vote. Democrats tell Blacks that in the quest for “social justice” and “equity,” the Dem…

Farm Bill crucial to 1st District

Farm Bill crucial to 1st District

Agriculture isn’t just Nebraska’s number one economic driver — it’s the heart of who we are and what we do in the 1st Congressional District. This year, Congress will begin out what has become a five-year ritual in Washington: writing and passing the Farm Bill.

All faiths, political views came together at summit, but not one group

All faiths, political views came together at summit, but not one group

Earlier this year, Republicans and Democrats, Christians, Jews, Muslims, Buddhists and others gathered to address the right to live out their faiths at the third annual International Religious Freedom Summit in Washington, D.C. The event demonstrated the broad appeal of religious freedom adv…