It has become increasingly unclear just what constitutes appropriate protesting these days, and how that will be defined in the future.
At one time, protesting meant gathering peacefully and holding up signs or chanting. It meant not using public transportation or boycotting businesses that took part in actions you didn’t support. It was designed to get others to come around to your way of thinking.
Over time, unfortunately, protesting has become more aggressive.
A growing number of people now seem to define protesting as rioting and engaging in illegal activity. Breaking windows, throwing objects at law enforcement officers, vandalizing buildings, looting stores and beating up those who disagree has become acceptable to many.
Amid this trend toward increasing violence, we — as a society — ask our police and military to protect us and maintain order. And for the most part, they have done admirably amid all the chaos. Yes, there are law enforcement officers who betray the trust society has placed on them, but they are a tiny minority.
All the while, a minority of protesters are pushing the envelope — trying to get a law enforcement officer to lose his or her composure. When that unfortunately happens, dozens of people are recording it and aren’t hesitant to widely share the footage.
What’s so important to remember is that peaceful protesters encourage civil discussion. They make their point known but within the limits of the law.
That’s what happened in Norfolk on Saturday evening — both the protesters and police officers who gathered, primarily at the corner of 13th Street and Norfolk Avenue, behaved responsibly.
On social media and in conversations around town, people took notice. Many spoke admirably of protesters who kept their emotions in check while expressing their opinions and frustration over the death of a Minneapolis man at the hands of a police officer a few days earlier. They made the community proud.
During his lifetime, Mohandas K. Gandhi emphasized nonviolent resistance. Similarly, Dr. Martin Luther King said, “Riots are socially destructive and self-defeating. I’m still convinced that nonviolence is the most potent weapon available to oppressed people in their struggle for freedom and justice. I feel that violence will only create more social problems than they will solve.”
These are just two individuals who made the world better by engaging in civil protest but not resorting to violence.
Imagine how much more powerful the peaceful protesters’ statements would be if we didn’t see acts of violence and vandalism — whether that be in Minneapolis, Omaha, Lincoln or elsewhere — become part of the protests.
Although it may seem impossible to accomplish at times, it’s remains vitally important to send the message that engaging in illegal, riotous behavior — no matter the legitimate cause — is going to win anyone over.