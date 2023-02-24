Despite claims by President Biden and his administration that his economic policies are working to bring down inflation, many Americans who are going to the grocery store or looking to purchase anything from vehicles to dog food are skeptical.
President Biden released a statement last week following a Bureau of Labor Statistics report that showed that inflation continued to rise in January at a rate worse than economists had predicted. Still, Biden claimed it was good news.
“Inflation in America is continuing to come down, which is good news for families and businesses across the country. Today’s data confirm that annual inflation has fallen for seven straight months. Inflation for food at the grocery store came down again last month. Gas prices are down about $1.60 from their peak last year,” he said last week.
It should be noted that real wages for working Americans fell last month, and have fallen dramatically since Biden took office in January 2021.
Last week, U.S. Rep. Mike Flood issued a statement following the president’s claims. “President Biden’s spending spree continues to drive high inflation. At 6.4% year-over-year, January inflation is outpacing the wage growth Americans experienced in 2022. Every month this goes on, inflation will further erode the buying power of the family budgets of working Americans. Until Washington gets spending under control, there is no clear end in sight for Bidenflation.”
Rep. Flood is correct.
In 2020, President Donald Trump left office with an economy that was booming prior to the pandemic. And the inflation rate when he left office was only 1.2%. By 2022, President Biden wiped out gains that had been achieved, including 9.1% inflation, a 40-year record high.
Yet, President Biden continued to push for spending. He seems to be in denial about how much this impacts Americans. Small declines in inflation do little. At this rate of decline, inflation won’t ever be close to where it was before he took office.
There are consequences for providing new money and economic stimulus without production, which is one of the principles of beginning economic classes. It is inflation.
The Heritage Foundation analyzed consumer prices and inflation. It found that the average American lost $7,400 in annual income since President Biden took office. Fortune and other media are reporting that Americans are using credit cards to pay daily living bills, piling up more debt as their dollars are worth less.
It almost makes one wonder if perhaps it is President Biden’s objective to keep inflation stoked. When dollars repaid are worth less than the dollars being borrowed now, the amount to finance all this government spending is less. If so, that’s a dangerous game because it risks an economic collapse if dollars continue to keep being worth less. History shows us that many currencies have collapsed that way.