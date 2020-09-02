If rural interests in Nebraska didn’t necessarily like all of the elements of Legislative Bill 1107 — the “grand compromise” pushed by, among others, state Sen. Jim Scheer of Norfolk — perhaps they should get used to more of the same.
LB1107 was the bill passed by state lawmakers — and signed into law by Gov. Pete Ricketts — at the end of the 2020 session that addressed several key tax and economic development proposals. Sen. Scheer brought together six of his fellow senators to form the so-called “super seven” that hashed out a political compromise on some tough, important issues.
Among other things, the bill provides for:
A new income tax credit, which provides about a 6% credit against the property taxes paid to support K-12 schools. Initially, about $125 million a year in credits would be provided, with the program rising to $375 million after five years.
A requirement that $275 million a year be set aside for the property tax credits already given by the state. Currently, funding for that credit is at the discretion of state lawmakers.
An updated business incentive program called the ImagiNE Act. It has been portrayed as an improvement over past economic incentive programs by requiring companies to pay higher wages and to provide health insurance and other benefits to qualify for tax credits.
Pledging $300 million toward the proposed NExT Project at the University of Nebraska Medical Center if, the federal government and private donors first pledge $1.3 billion.
Even the measure’s most ardent supporters wouldn’t argue that it’s perfect legislation, but it does represent some steps forward on important issues to many in Nebraska. If it had not passed, state senators would have returned to their home legislative districts without any kind of progress on key issues in the state.
In rural areas, what’s important to note is that bigger challenges could be ahead in regard to having laws passed that reflect non-urban interests.
That’s because the 2020 U.S. Census will result in redistricting of the state’s legislative boundaries. Because of population trends in the state toward urban areas, chances are that rural Nebraska will lose a couple of legislative districts once the process is finalized.
What that means is that the 2021 legislative session could be rural Nebraska’s last chance for legislative measures before the number of non-rural state senators grows even more.
It’s something to keep in mind. Compromise will be the name of the game.