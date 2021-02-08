Every 10 years after a new U.S. Census is completed, the redistricting process for both legislative and congressional boundaries takes place in the Nebraska Legislature. Difficult decisions go hand in hand with the redistricting process, which often result in strong opinions among those directly affected. It’s almost impossible for the process to please everyone.
Given that, are Madison County residents ready for another redistricting challenge? Are Northeast and North Central Nebraskans?
Population shifts in Nebraska over the past decade are making it likely that the state’s metropolitan areas will gain two more state senators, and the Omaha-based 2nd Congressional District will shrink in size, possibly moving more of suburban Sarpy County into the more rural 1st District. That’s what Madison County currently is part of.
Delays in the completion of the census have made it doubtful that final population figures needed for redistricting will arrive by the traditional time in early April. If those numbers show up later, lawmakers might have to work overtime in a special session to complete the task.
Redistricting is one of the clear examples of when partisan fangs come out in the officially nonpartisan Legislature. Representatives of each party seek new district boundaries that benefit like-minded candidates.
Republicans, who outnumber Democrats in the Legislature 32-17, drew criticism after the 2010 Census for moving the Bellevue area, which has a substantial number of Democrats, out of the 2nd Congressional District and into the 1st Congressional District, which is dominated by rural Republicans.
Many Madison County residents may also recall the previous battle when a state legislative redistricting proposal was put forth that would have split the county in two. That was successfully opposed to allow the county to remain basically its own legislative district. One of the issues that may arise this time around is the need to add population to the 3rd Congressional District, which covers most of the state but continues to decline in population. One of the possibilities already mentioned is moving Madison County from the 1st District to the 3rd.
Would Madison County residents be in favor of that? Do they think they have more in common with western Nebraska or with eastern Nebraska’s 1st District that includes Lincoln? Given that Madison County is a Republican Party stronghold, would moving it to the 3rd District weaken the party’s strength the 1st District? If Madison County isn’t shifted west, what other Northeast Nebraska county might be?
Those are just some of the questions bound to arise as the redistricting process moves forward. It might prove to be void of disagreements and battles, but we suspect not.