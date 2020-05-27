Justice

It was such a shocking statement that some found it hard to believe a U.S. senator would say such a thing.

But in early March — before the nation was overwhelmed by the COVID-19 pandemic, there was Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer who delivered an ominous message to Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. “You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions,” the New York Democrat said.

Earlier that day, the high court had heard a case challenging Louisiana’s regulation of abortion doctors. Sen. Schumer was not so subtly hinting that there would be consequences unless the justices rule the way he wants.

This kind of threat — veiled or otherwise — is part of a broader attempt to politicize the U.S. Supreme Court. Elected officials and others mistake the justices for politicians in robes and confuse the justices’ rulings with policy preferences.

That’s a concern, and the best way to stop politicizing the court, according to Elizabeth Slattery, who is a legal fellow at The Heritage Foundation thinktank in Washington, D.C., is to, well, stop politicizing the court.

“We must respect the limits of the judicial power. We must stop asking the court to ‘update’ laws, discover new rights and resolve disputes between the political branches that they can work out on their own,” she recently wrote. “And we must not let the confirmation of new judges devolve into a political sideshow, as we’ve seen in recent decades.”

What needs to be remembered is that the U.S. Supreme Court is not a political institution. The framers of the U.S. Constitution knew well that judges’ independence from politics would be essential for America’s system of government to work.

Silver-bullet suggestions to “fix” the perception of a politicized court tend to miss the mark, Ms. Slattery suggests. One academic proposes that the justices should no longer sign their opinions and instead issue anonymous opinions. But it is an opinion’s contents — not its author — that lead to charges of politicization.

Another idea is to “pack the court” with additional justices. But simply adding more justices would not change whether the court is politicized.

Others advocate for bringing cameras into the Supreme Court to live-stream oral arguments. Oral argument is only a small part of each case. But live-streaming could become an opportunity to grandstand or take sound bites out of context.

As Ms. Slattery wrote, “These quick fixes would not change the perception of a politicized Supreme Court. The solution is to change the way people think about the court.”

It is only when we as a nation respect the limits of the court’s power — not the extent of it — that it will no longer be viewed as a politicized institution.

