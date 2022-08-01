Who would have thought that Northeast Nebraskans would consider a drop in gasoline prices to under $4 per gallon to be something to be happy about?

But such has been the case in recent weeks. It’s all a matter of context and perspective.

When the state average price of regular gas was $4.73 a gallon in June, then, yes, a decline to under $4 can generate smiles on the faces of motorists.

But if those same drivers reflect on the fact that in January 2019, the state average price per gallon was $2.07, then $4 prices at the pump aren’t worth celebrating. The same was true in January 2020 when the average price was $2.42 — or as recently as January 2021 and the $2.29 average price.

While it may be frustrating to reminisce about past gas prices, it’s not going to make gas any cheaper to buy these days. Perhaps it’s best to focus on how prices have declined in recent weeks.

According to AAA, lessened consumer demand and declining crude oil prices both contributed to lower prices at the pump. “Consumers appear to be taking the pressure off their wallets by fueling up less,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said.

That makes sense. Who wouldn’t try to be more conservative in their fuel usage when prices skyrocketed?

AAA noted that domestic gasoline stocks are up to 228.4 million billion barrels, “signaling that low demand led to growth in inventory last week. If gas demand remains low as stocks increase, alongside a continuing reduction in crude prices, drivers will likely continue to see pump prices decline.”

Declining crude oil prices have been the other primary factor in recent weeks. In June, OPEC nations agreed to a larger-than-expected hike in output in July and August. The announcement came shortly before President Joe Biden visited the Middle East.

Members of the oil-producing group said they would increase collective production by 648,000 barrels a day in July and August rather than the 400,000 barrels a day they had originally planned to add.

That has been welcome news but given the uncertain nature of relations between the U.S. and OPEC nations, disruptions in production still could be ahead. As AAA’s Andrew Gross said, “There’s reason to be cautiously optimistic that pump prices will continue to fall, particularly if the global price for oil does not spike. But the overall situation remains very volatile.”

Would Northeast Nebraskans like to see gas prices continue to drop to levels common in 2019-2021? Of course. But given that the prospect of $5 per gallon gas was a reality a few weeks ago, we’ll take what we can get in terms of price declines

