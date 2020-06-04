NDN logo

We were pleased to learn that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently sent 10 warning letters to retailers and manufacturers who sell, manufacture or import electronic nicotine delivery system — vaping products the agency says are targeted to youth.

“The warning letters were sent to establishments marketing unauthorized products, such as a backpack and sweatshirt designed with stealth pockets to hold and conceal an e-cigarette, products that resemble smartwatches, or devices appearing as children’s toys such as a portable video game system or fidget spinner,” the FDA said in a statement.

The companies that received the letters — both American and from overseas — sell products that appeal to children in the way they are designed and labeled, the FDA maintains.

For example, Vaprwear Gear’s pullover and backpack products hold pod systems that deliver vapor through hosing, discreetly woven through hidden pockets. This design allows the products to be used for vaping without raising the attention of parents, teachers or other adults, the agency said.

Similarly, the Vapewear vWaTch Starter Kit and Wizman Puff Boy Mod look like products that are popular with kids — such as smartwatches, video game systems and fidget spinners — that can be carried or worn without revealing they are vaping products.

It’s important to note that the American Vaping Association — a nonprofit that advocates for vaping products — doesn’t tolerate marketing to youth, its president said. “For the vast majority of the products that the FDA sent warning letters regarding vaping products geared toward youth, we feel the FDA acted appropriately,” Gregory Conley said. “There is a great need for flavored vaping products to help smokers quit, but there is no such need for SpongeBob SquarePants to be depicted on a bottle.”

Over the past several months, the almost exclusive attention of Americans has been the COVID-19 pandemic. But the FDA letters are an example of how important and necessary work continues that isn’t related to the coronavirus.

“Even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have not lost our focus on protecting youth against the dangers of e-cigarettes and will do everything we can to take action,” said Mitch Zeller, director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products. “These warning letters should send a clear message to all tobacco product manufacturers and retailers that the FDA is keeping a close watch on the marketplace. “If you’re marketing or selling these products to youth, the FDA will not tolerate it.”

Eventually, FDA employees will fully resume routine surveillance facility inspections of vape shops. Those visits had been temporarily postponed as of late March. But even in the midst of a health care crisis, it’s reassuring to know that the FDA is still striving to do what it needs to do.

