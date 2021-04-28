We’re normally hesitant to criticize the work of a fellow journalist or news organization. But a recent headline in the print edition of the Washington Post deserves comment because, in all likelihood, others are making the same kind of error in judgment that the Post’s headline writer made.
This refers to the recent vote among Amazon warehouse employees in Bessemer, Alabama, as to whether a majority wanted to form a union and be represented by the national Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union.
As it turns out, it wasn’t even close. Just shy of 1,800 employees voted against union representation while only 738 voted in favor.
Once the results were known, a front-page story in the Post said this: “Amazon’s union win is latest for Big Tech vs. its workers.”
We could be picky about the misleading “union win” that might confuse some readers. But our real bone of contention is the false notion that the vote pitted Amazon — and Big Tech overall — versus, or against, their workers.
If the vast majority of employees at the Amazon warehouse didn’t want to unionize, then there was no “us vs. them” battle like the headline implied.
Unfortunately, the employer vs. employee mindset prevails among many liberals in the United States today. So when a unionization vote fails miserably, they’re incredulous that anyone could disagree with their thinking. But that’s what 1,798 Amazon employees just did.
Do the union advocates accept defeat graciously? Of course not.
The results had barely been announced when the retailers union was at work in preparing a challenge before the national Labor Relations Board, alleging election improprieties.
And what could be their argument to justify the allegation? Union representatives were particularly upset that Amazon successfully asked the U.S. Postal Service to install a secure postbox outside the warehouse facility to make it easier for employees to cast ballots. Oh, the horrors!
The irony, of course, is that supplying convenient voting options to enable high turnout is ordinarily seen as good while blocking the introduction of such methods normally is seen as bad. But in this case, the union advocates are alleging the installation of the mailbox was an intimidation tactic. Go figure.
From our perspective, the Amazon vote in Alabama was a rather clear indication that the majority of employees there wanted to work with — not against — their employer on issues such as wages, working conditions and fringe benefits. A collaborative relationship — as compared to the oft-contentious atmosphere when a labor union is involved — can prove beneficial to both employer and employee.