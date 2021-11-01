Over the past year, we’ve heard from a handful of readers — both Democrat and Republican — to express their thoughts on the political landscape.
On one side, we’ve heard complaints that the Daily News’ coverage has been unfair to President Joe Biden following the election and throughout his first year in office. On the other side, we heard complaints that this news organization’s coverage was skewed against his predecessor, Donald Trump.
A bit of historical perspective may help at this point. Like nearly all newly elected presidents, both men pledged to bring the country together — yet we haven’t seen the results of that.
With President Trump, there never was any semblance of nationwide unity behind him. His accomplishments were, at times, overshadowed by a myriad of distractions. While some of those distractions were self-imposed, he also had to deal with the Democrats’ four-year fight to overturn his election and their sham impeachment proceedings during his time in office.
With President Biden, his accomplishments have been overshadowed by the poorly planned and deadly evacuation from Afghanistan, mounted border patrol agents charging at Haitian refugees, the unshakable threat of the coronavirus with its delta variant and the legislative drama of the president trying to negotiate his economic, infrastructure and tax policies through Congress.
The initial burst of optimism from Biden’s rescue package has been met with the hard realities of employers struggling to find workers and higher-than-expected inflation as supply chain issues have made it harder to find automobiles, household appliances and other goods. Job hiring also has slowed.
So, no matter what we publish about either president, we’re often in a no-win situation.
For example, we’ve heard that the photos we’ve used of both presidents made them look unpresidential. We heard similar complaints about their most recent predecessors, including Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton. One reader even went so far as to say running unflattering photos of a president “is a black mark on America.”
Avid Daily News readers no doubt are aware that this space routinely supports conservative points of view. But elsewhere in the paper, we seek to report only the facts and not add conjecture. When it comes to national stories, we try to take out any editorial slant (like we’ve increasingly seen in some Associated Press stories). And whether it’s Biden, Trump or someone else in office, we will continue to focus on the facts.
Whether we’ve succeeded in doing that with stories on both presidents new and old is up to the individual reader.