For the past three weeks, this space on the Daily News’ Commentary page has been filled with election-related topics. We’ve offered opinions on a variety of candidates and ballot issues.
Now, we’re just a week away from Election Day.
Some Northeast and North Central Nebraskans already have made their choices and sent in their mail ballots. Others are in the process of doing so, and still others will turn out at the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 3, to take part in this important process in person.
With all that in mind, here’s a quick recap of the Daily News’ thoughts on election-related topics:
We endorsed Sen. Ben Sasse of Fremont for another six-year term in the U.S. Senate.
We endorsed U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Lincoln in the 1st District and Rep. Adrian Smith of Gering in the 3rd District in their re-election bids.
Mike Flood’s bid to return to the Nebraska Legislature as the representative of the 19th District was supported wholeheartedly.
The re-election bids of Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston in the 17th District and Sen. Tom Briese of Albion in the 43rd District also were enthusiastically endorsed.
Empathized with all those disappointed that the medical marijuana ballot issue was stricken from the ballot because of constitutional issues because a citizen petition effort requires a great deal of effort. But we renewed our long-standing concerns relating to the ramifications of such a vote and would have encouraged local and area residents to vote against the measure.
Offered support for the so-called payday lending ballot issue, which would better protect vulnerable Nebraskans in a financial pinch by limiting the interest rate charged on such loans.
Opposed the three ballot measure that would allow expanded gambling in Nebraska because of the social costs that such an expansion eventually would cause.
Offered support for two constitutional amendments — one on removing outdated language pertaining to slavery and the other making tax-increment financing a more effective economic development tool.
Endorsed President Donald Trump in his re-election bid over Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
The Daily News also offered a variety of opinions on how the results of this election could have long-standing ramifications for the nation, especially as many of the elections on a national level could be described as a choice between the free market and socialism.
We urge local and area residents to make informed decisions as they cast their ballots. Only in that way does this country have the best chance for a bright future.