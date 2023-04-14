There are many people who care about jail inmates. The Daily News and its readers have witnessed it after some recent letters to the editor and stories about the Madison County Jail and how prisoners are treated were published.
Initially, the letters were over food amounts, but later included such things as the temperature of the cells, the cleanliness of sinks, showers and not having covers on toilets. As one inmate stated, he believes “where there’s smoke, there’s fire.”
Reaction has been mixed. The majority of readers have indicated they thought prisoners get what they deserve. But a number of readers are also upset, including a caller who was a “self-appointed” jail ombudsman of sorts. Other prisoners, some anonymous emails and two that urged the Daily News to conduct surprise inspections to advocate for the prisoners were among other reactions.
First off, the Daily News has no authority to conduct a surprise inspection, but it’s important to note that the jail is inspected quarterly by the State of Nebraska. The Daily News also has reached out to Sheriff Todd Volk unannounced. He was asked if he would be willing to let the newspaper take a tour. He agreed. He also invited a reporter to eat a meal there. While we declined, it is something we may still take him up on, as the invitation remains.
Is it a better world now than it was years ago when there was little compassion for prisoners? Absolutely, but at the same time, jail is supposed to be a deterrent. It should not be like living in a college dorm. Taxpayers are funding it, and the inmates are given an opportunity to watch cable television, read and get regular exercise.
Is Madison County stricter than other jails, such as in Antelope County and Thurston County? Yes, Sheriff Todd Volk agrees that it is, but he believes being a good steward for taxpayers and trying to run a safe jail should be top priorities. Inmates are treated with respect and asked to clean their own facilities. All dietary needs meet or exceed the requirements.
And in checking with the Madison County Board of Commissioners, who also routinely visit the jail, they have no concerns. One of the commissioners, Eric Stinson, shared with the newspaper a note he received that indicated the letter writer believed the prisoners were treated fine. That writer appreciated the efforts of the sheriff’s department in running the jail.
Another suggestion to the Daily News and some commissioners is to put prisoners on “chain gangs,” cutting weeds or picking up trash. If they volunteered for such, they could be given extra food, it has been suggested. In checking with Sheriff Volk, it might be a good suggestion, but such crews are not legal in Nebraska.
Overall, we are confident the jail is safe and being operated within all the guidelines. But, we are sure, inmates would rather not be there. After all, jail should be a deterrent.