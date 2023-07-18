The recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that certain university admission affirmative-action programs are unconstitutional and violate the 14th Amendment has, not surprisingly, resulted in a host of reactions.
Affirmative action, in its current form, has been around since President John F. Kennedy’s years in office. He issued an executive order that called for public and private programs to use race and gender characteristics in hiring and admission opportunities. Harvard University and the University of North Carolina are among those universities that did so, and they became the focus of this year’s court challenge.
In writing the majority opinion, Chief Justice John Roberts said, “The Harvard and UNC admissions programs cannot be reconciled with the guarantees of the Equal Protection Clause (of the 14th Amendment). Both programs lack sufficiently focused and measurable objectives warranting the use of race, unavoidably negatively employ race, involve racial stereotyping, and lack meaningful endpoints. We have never permitted admissions programs to work that way, and we will not do so today.”
Political liberals generally have denounced the ruling, while conservatives have praised it. We have found the reactions of Blacks to perhaps be most informative. One might think that Blacks would be generally upset with the ruling, but that’s not necessarily the case.
We found the comments made by Michael Austin, president of Knowledge & Decisions Economic Consulting and a member of Project 21, to be especially worth noting.
“The Supreme Court has taken a sledgehammer to the bigotry of low expectations,” he recently wrote. “Such a ruling is long overdue; there are innumerable reasons affirmative action doesn’t solve discrimination but perpetuates it.
“We at Project 21, a Black leadership organization, wholeheartedly agree. Despite its noble intentions, this policy fails amid a barrage of inconvenient truths and operational problems. It nurtures the repugnant notion of underestimating minorities, insinuating they can’t excel without condescending favors. It sows the seed of a regrettable stereotype: minorities are mere decorative figures, seen but not heard at the table. Affirmative action turns minorities into mascots.
“Students of all races and gender are better served by joining institutions that match their academic skills and preparation. Affirmative action programs take no such information into account.”
We agree with Mr. Austin that the Supreme Court’s ruling echoes with hope and inspiration. It’s our belief that racial harmony lies in recognizing individuals for their unique talents and the principles they carry.