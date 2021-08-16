In the six months since Norfolk Public Schools was investigated by the Nebraska School Activities Association over a racial slur uttered at a girls basketball game, the district has been working to improve school culture, procedures and educational practices.
In response to the incident last February, not only did NPS fully investigate the incident, but as part of its action plan, regular listening sessions also are in the works for students and staff to voice concerns and offer feedback.
In addition, NPS is working with the city’s diversity council and with Omaha Northwest students in an effort to “bring ideas of change back to their buildings,” said Erik Wilson, NPS director of student services and safety. Also, with increased supervision and reorganized student sections at activities and events, school officials hope to crack down on inappropriate language and behavior.
We commend the school district for the measured approach it took to address the incident. But despite such steps, these recent incidents elsewhere show that we still have a ways to go.
— In Washington, scores of rioters attacked police officers with racist slurs, according to officers who detailed what they encountered during the assault on the U.S. Capitol in January. “It’s just so disheartening that people like that will attack you just for the color of your skin,” said Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn. “Once I was able to process it, it hurt. My blood is red. I’m an American citizen. I’m a police officer. I’m a peace officer.”
— In a positive development in Denver, the Colorado Rockies determined a fan was yelling the name of team mascot Dinger and not a racial slur during a recent game. As part of its investigation, the team said fans who were seated nearby contacted the club in defense of the fan.
— In Missouri, St. Louis County Health Director Faisal Khan said he was shoulder-bumped, threatened and bombarded with racial slurs after defending a new mask mandate. While one county councilman questions whether that actually happened, the council is launching an investigation into the allegations.
With these incidents and more, we hope these entities take the same approach that NPS did in an effort toward eradicating racial slurs.
“There’s nothing magical about what we are doing that will make everything better tomorrow,” Wilson said. “But if we can start to grow and be better tomorrow than we were yesterday, then that is progress.”
Racial slurs have no place in today’s world. But we also realize this will take time; change won’t happen overnight.