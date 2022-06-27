The Buffett Early Childhood Institute at the University of Nebraska — along with numerous other organizations throughout the state — recently unveiled the “We Care for Kids” campaign. It’s intended to build support for quality early childhood care and education throughout Nebraska.
One would be hard-pressed to find anyone who is opposed to quality early childhood care.
The real issue is whether the importance and impact of such care is fully understood and appreciated.
As Samuel Meisels, founding executive director of the Buffett institute, recently said, “We believe the first eight years of life are crucial for building our state’s future and present well-being.”
The new campaign is designed to serve as a platform not only to spread awareness of early childhood education, but also to encourage communities to look at their own needs, support educators and expand access.
In this corner of the state, the Growing Together Northeast Nebraska initiative — spearheaded by state Sen. Mike Flood and the Aksarben Foundation — identified the need for quality early childhood care as one of the initiative’s key pillars.
While other aspects of the initiative continue to progress in a highly impressive manner, the issue of early childhood care has floundered.
That’s not a reflection of a lack of interest or commitment but rather recognition of the fact that it’s a complex situation with no easy answers. One of the biggest issues is the reality that many jobs in the field do not provide a living wage. As a result, how does one successfully meet the need for quality child care when wages can be low, and no benefits provided?
Indeed, the most recent report from the Buffet institute found that early childhood providers have experienced income reductions, rampant staff turnover, difficulty hiring staff and an inability to offer sufficient pay. As a result, many child-care providers have been struggling mentally, physically and financially.
In some communities, like Albion and Pender, the opening of an early childhood facility has helped the situation. But in others, civic leaders may be hesitant to push for a large, single community-run facility because of the impact it could have on private, home-based child-care businesses.
All of this points to the need for efforts like the “We Care for Kids” campaign. Solutions will not be easy to come by and a “one-size-fits-all” approach won’t work, either. Efforts to continue to discuss and explore the issue are the best possible way to make progress.