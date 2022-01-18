When on the campaign trail, Joe Biden promised on more than one occasion to be “the most pro-union president you’ve ever seen.”
After being elected to the White House, he didn’t start off well in trying to keep that promise when he disappointed labor unions eager for construction work when he canceled the Keystone XL pipeline.
But he’s more than making up for it recently.
The massive spending bills that President Biden has pushed for include union-specific set-asides and mandates, such as additional tax credits for electric vehicles made in union factories. He also has signed an executive order creating a White House task force to promote labor organizing. The New York Times described it as “an attempt to use the power of the federal government to reverse a decades-long declines in union membership.”
Mr. Biden also has been a proponent of the PRO Act — legislation that looks to end the tradition of “secret ballot” voting on whether to unionize. Although the U.S. House of Representatives has passed the bill, it’s stalled in the Senate.
Has that stymied the president? No, it hasn’t. Instead, the White House and Democrats in Congress have simply moved some of the PRO Act’s key provisions into the massive Build Back Better spending plan that will come up for consideration in 2022.
Now, Mr. Biden’s pro-union efforts are starting to receive some pushback — even among his Democratic supporters.
For example, the Build Back Better plan includes a $7,500 tax incentive that, beginning next year, only applies to electric vehicles built in the U.S. That credit goes up another $4,500 if the vehicle is made in a unionized plant. Environmentalists complain the mandate will unnecessarily raise the price of the vehicles and, as a result, fewer will be sold. And Democratic officials in states with non-union auto plants complain it is a partisan political reward that unfairly punishes their workers.
Small businesses are impacted by the union-backed changes to the Build Back Better bill as well. That’s because it includes penalties of up to $100,000 for even the most minor and incidental infractions against the National Labor Relations Act.
And in New Hampshire — a Democratic stronghold — a recent poll indicates voters there think the Biden administration has gone too far in its pro-union efforts. Asked whether the federal government should do more to promote unions or if it’s doing too much and hurting small businesses, 63% of registered voters said the government is hurting business.
Mr. Biden ultimately may succeed in being seen as a pro-union president. But if he does, it likely will come at a significant cost to the U.S. economy, small businesses — and his re-election chances.