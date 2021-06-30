The irony is impossible to ignore. President Joe Biden has made it clear that he wants to push for clean energy, including more electric vehicles. He’s also made it clear that he’s not a fan of mining because of concerns about climate change.

Here’s the dilemma: The minerals necessary to manufacture electric vehicles, wind turbines, solar panels, battery storage and other high-tech renewable energy resources have to come from mining.

The problem is that these key elements of green technology — known as rare earth minerals — are difficult to extract from geological formations, making them costly and possibly a contributor to global warming.

But there’s another factor to consider, too: China.

“These minerals need to be mined, and where they’re mined matters a lot,” said U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale, a Montana Republican. “The U.S. has some of the most stringent environmental and labor standards for mining of any nation. Unfortunately, the nation that has a near-monopoly on mining for many of these critical minerals is China.”

The reality is that the raw materials needed to make items such as batteries for electric vehicles currently are exported from China. That’s because domestic mining efforts can’t compete due to the rigorous environmental regulations in place in the U.S. And the Biden administration hasn’t given any indication that it’s willing to ease up on those regulations.

China, meanwhile, can continue to do what it wishes in terms of mining of rare earth minerals, regardless of environment consequences.

Perhaps it’s not surprising that the president’s push for green energy is receiving a fair amount of push back from those who argue a loosening of environmental regulations makes sense.

“Pro-mining isn’t anti-environment,” said Laural Sayer, president and CEO of Perpetua Resources, an Idaho company trying to restore an abandoned mine that could produce up to 148 million pounds of antimony, which is needed for infrared technology and munitions. “Mining in America provides us control over our future. Domestic production gives us direct access to the materials we need, brings with it American jobs and American infrastructure, and puts the social and environmental conditions of mining in our hands.”

The number of U.S. refineries for these metals has dramatically decreased over the last 25 years. Data from the U.S. Geological Survey shows that domestic aluminum and lead smelters, and copper and zinc refineries have all decreased while China has dramatically increased production.

It’s increasingly looking like the push for green energy by the White House is going to run head on into environmental consequences. The reality is that you can’t have it both ways.

