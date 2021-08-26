The behavior of more than a few members of the public at a recent meeting of the Norfolk Planning Commission was unacceptable.
Civic engagement is important, and people have to right to ask difficult questions of elected and government officials. But how they go about that is also important.
The Aug. 17 meeting, which focused on proposed annexations, became chaotic at times as members of the public shouted over city staff and commissioners, booed them or spoke out of turn.
We understand that these members of the public — who may soon find themselves annexed against their wishes — are upset. And we’ve all been known to do or say things we regret or act inappropriately when angry or frustrated. So, while their behavior is understandable, that doesn’t make it acceptable.
Going forward, we need to do better.
A public hearing is not a protest. It is a time for residents to make their voices heard — but in an orderly and productive way. The elected, or in this case appointed, officials have a duty to listen to and respect the public’s concerns.
But that respect goes both ways.
Members of the public owe it to the staff and officials present to listen to what they have to say and treat them with basic respect.
Members of the public should ask themselves what shouts and boos and other immature behavior will accomplish. Will it aid their cause? No. And what’s more, it gives others an excuse to tune them out.
Annexations can be rough. Those being annexed have no representation on the city council, which will ultimately make the decision on whether to annex the proposed areas. City staff and representatives need to remember how this must seem to those who face the prospect of being annexed.
On the other hand, people facing annexation should understand that city staff are just doing their jobs, as directed by the city council. And the city council is doing what it sees as best for Norfolk.
We have to remember that whether we live within or without city limits, we’re all connected and part of the same larger community. Ultimately, what helps or hurts one of us helps or hurts the other.
Going forward, we encourage respectful dialogue between the city and those residents and property owners who may be annexed.