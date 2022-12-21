Public safety is one of the few areas where secrecy can be justified

The number of people concerned about free speech on social media recently is almost mind numbing. As an example, consider the comments last week from former CBS anchorman Dan Rather, who wrote “Apparently it’s ‘Free speech for me. Not for thee.’ ” Social media was filled with comments like this late last week and spilling over this week.

Mr. Rather and the others were talking about Elon Musk, who has purchased Twitter and banned some reporters who were reporting on the location of his jet. Twitter reportedly suspended a college student and others for “doxing,” a term that means harassment that involves the sharing of personal information in a way that could promote violence, such as publishing the addresses of U.S. Supreme Court justices and encouraging people to picket at their homes.

This begs the question, where were these freedom of speech lovers earlier? Why are they now concerned with free speech on Twitter when — before Mr. Musk purchased Twitter — comments critical of liberals were sometimes censored, labeled as either “Russian disinofrmation” or “unverifiable.” Many of these posts, including by the New York Post, were labeled falsely as not being true and accounts were censored. Most of these current liberal voices, including Mr. Rather, never raised concerns about censorship then.

Could it be that many in the media are more concerned about furthering a narrative than reporting actual news? In an industry dominated by a few large media outlets, do we really need them to be lecturing us about free speech? Was the Hunter Biden laptop story before the 2020 election, which was labeled as “unverifiable” and now verified to be authentic — including by CBS two years later — too much truth?

It is not surprising many of the largest media outlets are losing credibility, according to polls. Americans can see the hypocrisy for themselves as it unfolds. It is time for some of these media outlets to own their past. Apologize. Be honest. And if the reason for the censorship truly was for safety, why should they not recognize that Mr. Musk’s safety is also in danger, especially when some have been so critical of him?

Reporters and civil libertarians usually are allies on the First Amendment when it comes to free speech. They weren’t on the story of Hunter Biden’s laptop. Most people will agree, however, the public’s right to know and the individual’s right to privacy should be considered when it comes to public safety. We all should keep this in mind, or censorship could be misused by the government as an excuse for needless secrecy.

We must be responsible with this incredible right of free speech, which distinguishes the United States from many other nations.

