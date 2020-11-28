When it comes to informing the public about what is happening, some law enforcement agencies do not put a priority on press releases — at least as much as some of us in the media and public would want.
That’s partially understandable because the majority of officers’ time isn’t spent writing or speaking to the public. Most officers would probably rather be patrolling, investigating accidents, solving crimes, arresting bad guys or doing all the others things they are asked to do.
That doesn’t diminish the importance of having law enforcement communicate with the public. It is important because it shows the public that law enforcement is accountable. Doing such things as special enforcements, letting the public know that criminals have been arrested, educating them about a safety predicament or scams and informing them about accidents have interest beyond the immediate community.
For the most part, we believe we have established a good working relationship with the local and area law enforcement agencies. Most agencies will return a call or issue a press release when asked. However, not all do.
One of the areas where we recognize the Daily News sometimes falls short is covering accidents — especially reporting when a death occurs. Unfortunately, hardly a month goes by where there isn’t at least one fatality on a highway or street in Northeast or North Central Nebraska that we know about but can’t verify.
Again, many law enforcement agencies or county attorneys will issue a press release — even before we are aware. There are other times when someone will call the newspaper and tell us that they read about it from someone who drove by it and they posted it on Facebook, or they heard about it at the coffee shop. We appreciate when the public calls or emails us with this information, seeking verification.
It’s a reasonable request. And we always follow up on those requests, sometimes learning they are not true.
When the information turns out to be true and the agencies decline to release the information, people get frustrated. Sometimes they let us know about it.
The benefits of an informed public are important to building trust. Sometimes, sharing this information will help the public better appreciate the difficulties the officers are facing, such as rescuing people during white-out conditions.
We recognize that times have changed and social media has become more prominent in people’s lives. We also know that there are things on social media that are not true.
That’s where we believe newspapers can be part of a team. We work with emergency officials on a regular basis and are simply interested in facts. Keep telling us about matters that are important and we will keep trying to verify them.