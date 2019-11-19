President Donald Trump’s years in office have been marked by ongoing trade wars, putting members of Congress in a true quandary. Most lawmakers understand that they have the "power of the purse," and nearly full discretion in raising or lowering taxes — including tariffs
But as the commander in chief, the president has an enshrined constitutional prerogative to act in the interests of national security.
It’s up to a president not to trample Congress’ authority, and we don’t believe President Trump has done so, but what about some of the presidential contenders in 2020? Democrat Joe Biden, for example, has already hinted at these future abuses of power, pledging that he would tie tariffs to countries implementing onerous "green" taxes.
Fortunately, the Bicameral Congressional Trade Authority Act introduced by U.S. Sens. Pat Toomey, R-Pennsylvania, and Mark Warner, D-Virginia, seeks to preserve the delicate balance between the president and lawmakers.
Ross Marchand, who is a policy analyst with the Taxpayers Protection Alliance, recently wrote, "As Americans are treated to an onslaught of presidential candidates making outlandish promises with astronomical costs, it’s easy to lose sight of how radical presidential hopefuls are on trade policy."
Mr. Biden, he points out, wants to condition trade tax rates on carbon taxes, ensuring that any country that doesn’t want to gut its working class will be shafted by the U.S. government. Meanwhile, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, would have the U.S. boycotting long-standing trade partners unless they meet a set of outrageous positions, such as eliminating all domestic fossil fuel subsidies.
Under the current ambiguities of trade law, these candidates could assert some vague "national security" pretext and wage tariffs as they see fit. Fortunately, Sens. Toomey and Warner’s proposal allows Congress to kibosh disastrous trade plans with a simple majority. If the president invokes the national defense as a cause for action, Congress could push back by simply declining to pass an approval resolution within 60 days.
Given that Congress is often controlled by a different party than the Oval Office, this reform maintains the necessarily adversarial system of checks and balances that lies at the core of the American experiment, while still allowing tariffs if genuinely necessary to be passed.
Further, the vague phrase "national security" is explicitly spelled out in the bill as relating to energy sources, military equipment and critical infrastructure and adding up to a "substantial cause" of threat to the United States. It at least gives lawmakers more precise grounds to reassert their constitutional authorities.
The Bicameral Congressional Trade Authority Act could result in President Trump maintaining the U.S. trade war with China but forces him to make the case to Congress. Lawmakers would hold the keys, yet the president could frame the debate and force Congress’ hand in the case of a genuine threat to national security.
That system may not be perfect, but it’s the best we’ve got for approaching a historically difficult challenge to American governance.