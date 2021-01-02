In response to a recent story on the city’s efforts to redevelop Riverside Boulevard — an area that includes the former post office building — a reader left this Facebook comment about the future of the building: “Whatever it becomes, I hope it’s something that helps keep the younger generations here. Hate to see the town fade.”
We’d hate to see the town fade, too, but we don’t see evidence of that happening. In fact, we see a growing town shaping itself for the future.
Across the world, 2020 will be remembered forever for the COVID-19 pandemic — and rightfully so with 330,000 deaths and more than 80 million cases in the United States alone. While those numbers paint a grim picture, that doesn’t mean 2020 was all doom and gloom in Northeast and North Central Nebraska.
Take a look at just a handful of the good things that 2020 brought to Norfolk and the region:
New ag facilities: As part of Northeast Community College’s Nexus project, work began on a $22.3 million project to build new agricultural facilities. Construction on the project — which has been five years in the making — began in April and is expected to be completed by next fall.
New skate park: Like the ag facilities at Northeast, a new skate park has been on the drawing board for years. The park — built by Spohn Ranch, a renowned design and construction company that specializes in skate parks — opened last summer. Because of the company’s reputation in the skating world, the park is expected to draw people from across the state.
Growing Nebraska: An effort to lure and keep young people here after college took root this year. The inaugural class of students — in preparation for working in 2023 as part of their senior year co-op — just completed their first semester at Wayne State College
Street work: A one-mile stretch of Benjamin Avenue that goes by the new ag complex has been widened to three lanes from Highway 35 to Victory Road in a marked improvement for the road that had fallen into disrepair. Up next is a much-needed reconstruction of another stretch of Benjamin, from First Street to 13th Street. Also this year, a section of Braasch Avenue from First Street to Fifth Street was reconstructed.
All these happenings and more are designed with the younger generation in mind.